India’s Got Latent row: Mumbai, Assam police teams reach Ranveer Allahbadia’s residence, find it locked

Teams of Mumbai and Assam Police reached Ranveer Allahbadia’s residence on Friday as part of the probe into his controversial remarks on Samay Raina’s show ‘India’s Got Latent’, which has since been taken down from YouTube, but found his flat locked. According to reports, his phone is also switched off and the police have not been able to get in touch with him.

Related Articles

"The Mumbai police, who have initiated an inquiry in connection with Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial remarks, on Friday went to his flat in Versova area, but found it locked," an official said.

The YouTuber, popularly known as BeerBiceps, was asked to be present at the Khar police station on Thursday. Upon his failure to appear, the police issued a second summons asking him to appear on Friday. He instead requested the police to record his statement at his residence but his request was turned down.

Allahbadia had asked a contestant if he would rather watch his parents have sex or join in once to stop it forever.

An Assam Police team also reached Mumbai to question Allahbadia in a case registered in Guwahati on a complaint by a resident over alleged promotion of obscenity in a publicly accessible online show. The Assam police team on Thursday met the Maharashtra Cyber Department officials

"Accordingly, teams of the Mumbai and Assam police went to Allahbadia's flat in Versova this morning, but found it locked. Both the police teams then returned to Khar police station," the police official said.

The police have also asked Samay Raina to appear before them in the next five days.

The case in Guwahati, registered on Monday, also named Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Mukhija, apart from Allahbadia and Raina. On the other hand, the Mumbai police (Khar police station) have so far recorded the statements of seven persons, including Mukhija, Chanchalani, Allahbadia's manager, and actor and film personality Raghu Ram who was a judge on the show. The Mumbai police will also record the statement of Pratham Sagar, the video editor of 'India's Got Latent' show.

Meanwhile, Allahbadia also urged the Supreme Court to club the multiple FIRs against him across India over his comments. Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna declined to hear the case urgently and said the matter will be taken up as per procedure.