'India's Got Latent' row: Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps approaches Supreme Court against multiple FIRs

Youtuber-podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, on Friday approached the Supreme Court against Assam Police's FIR on him and others in the ongoing row around comedian Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent.

The YouTuber has urged the top court to club the multiple FIRs against him across India over his recent crass comments. Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna declined to hear the case urgently and said the matter will be taken up as per procedure.

FIRs have been filed against Allahbadia and other content creators present on the show by the Assam Police and the Mumbai Police.

This comes after the Assam Police on Thursday issued summons to Allahbadia and fellow YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, who was also part of the show. The police will also summon other panelists -- Samay Raina, Apoorva Makhija aka The Rebel Kid, and comedian Jaspreet Singh for questioning.

On February 10, the Guwahati Police filed an FIR against the 5 YouTubers and content creators for “promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussion,” according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Following the FIR, the Assam Police reached Mumbai to interrogate those involved in the case. Based on a complaint by Guwahati resident Alok Baruah, the Guwahati Crime Branch registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, IT Act, 2000, Cinematograph Act, 1952, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

Apoorva Mukhija recorded her statement at the Khar Police Station. At least 7 people, including Allahbadia's manager, have recorded their statements with the Mumbai Police. These content creators are at the centre of controversy following BeerBiceps' crass remarks on comedian Samay Raina's show.

In an episode of the show, Allahbadia can be heard asking a contestant: "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?"

Samay Raina has deleted all the episodes of the show from his YouTube channel. The comedian wrote on his social media channels that the recent developments have been "too much" for him to handle while ensuring he will cooperate with the investigative agencies.