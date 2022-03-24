India's nuclear capacity to reach 22,480 MW by 2031: Govt

The government stated on Thursday that the country's nuclear capacity is expected to reach 22,480 MW by 2031.

"There are presently 22 reactors with a total capacity of 6,780 MW in operation and one reactor, KAPP-3 (700 MW) has been connected to the grid in January 2021," noted Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

(Credit: Pragati Srivastava)

Singh noted that the government plans to increase the capacity of nuclear energy production in the country. He added that presently 11 reactors are under construction at various stages, including KAPP-3 (700 MW) connected to the grid, totalling to 8,700 MW. Singh further explained that the government has accorded administrative approval and financial sanction for the construction of 10 indigenous 700 MW Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) to be set up in fleet mode.

"On progressive completion of the projects under construction (8700 MW) and accorded sanction (7000 MW), the nuclear capacity is expected to reach 22480 MW by 2031," added Singh.

He conveyed that the government has also accorded "In-Principle" approval for five new sites for locating more nuclear power plants.

Singh explained that nuclear is a clean, environment-friendly baseload source of power that is available 24x7. He added that it has huge potential which can ensure long term energy security of the country in a sustainable manner.

"In addition, expansion of nuclear power capacity will also help in the country's energy transition for meeting the goal of net zero economy. Therefore nuclear energy is an important component of the country's energy mix and is being pursued along with other sources of energy in an optimal manner," he wrote.

