India's smallest or longest-range EV; buzz builds around Tata Motor's new launch

India’s latest electric car producer Tata Motors' electric arm Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited is all set for the global unveiling of a new electric vehicle (EV) on April 29, 2022.

Although, the automaker has not confirmed what this new EV is, sources in the know have revealed that the upcoming EV could be either the long-range version of the company’s ongoing Nexon EV or the electrified version of its premium hatchback Altroz.

Either way, the event is will be garnering a lot of attention from the country’s EV enthusiasts as there are a lot of speculations that the upcoming Nexon EV, with a larger battery pack and updated motor, could be the longest-range homegrown EV.

However, if it's the Altroz EV, then it could be the country’s smallest EV in size. Interestingly, it will still be priced above the cheapest electric car in India Tata Tigor EV, which costs around Rs 11.99 lakh.

In addition to this, Tata Motors also plans to launch around ten new EVs over the next five years and has, recently, launched the Curvy electric SUV concept, which is likely to go into production in the coming two years.

Here's a look at the specs and features of the upcoming Tata EVs:

Tata Nexon EV with a longer range

According to the reports. Tata Motors is working on a long-range version of its Nexon EV SUV, with a higher estimated range of around 400-450 km on a single charge. The car would probably offer a more powerful 6.6 kW AC Charger.

Speculations also suggest that the new Nexon EV would get a larger 40kWh battery pack along with an upgraded electric motor that will produce more power and torque when compared to the standard Nexon EV.

The 2022 Nexon EV, in terms of exterior design, is expected to remain similar to its ongoing model. The new car is also likely to sport disc brakes on the rear wheels, as it will come with more power than the current version because of the larger battery pack and stronger motor.

It is also expected to get larger proportions than the standard Nexon and feature differently styled front and rear profiles.

The long-range Nexon EV, in terms of performance, is likely to go up against the likes of mid-size SUVs -- MG ZS EV, Hyundai Kona, Hyundai Creta and KIA Seltos -- and will be based on the same X1 platform as its predecessor Nexon.

Tata Altroz EV

Tata Motors Altroz EV, which was unveiled as a pre-production concept back at the Geneva Motor Show in 2019 and was showcased at the Indian Auto Expo 2020, is among the company's most anticipated electric cars in the country.

The upcoming Altroz EV's production version is likely to have the same exterior design features as its IC engine-powered sibling but will get blue highlights on its exterior, as well as in interiors, to signify its EV powertrain. The Altroz EV will also sport newly designed alloy wheels.

On the other hand, specifications for Altroz EV remain a mystery as the automaker hasn't revealed any details about its battery and powertrain.

However, the battery-powered version of Tata's premium hatchback car will be based on the same Ziptron platform. The Altroz EV could be expected to offer a driving range of around 300 km on a single charge.

In addition to this, the new Altroz EV could also get fast charging capability, allowing the car to be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in under 60 minutes.

The fully electric version of Altroz, in terms of features, is likely to get bells and whistles like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, a semi-digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, and connected car tech as standard.