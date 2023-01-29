IndiGo passenger tries to remove cover of emergency exit mid-air on Nagpur-Mumbai flight, booked

In yet another case of an in-flight incident, a passenger travelling on an IndiGo flight from Nagpur to Mumbai allegedly tried to remove the cover of the emergency exit while the aircraft was in the air and on approach for landing. The crew on board alerted the captain and the passenger was appropriately cautioned, an IndiGo airline spokesperson told news agency ANI.

According to the airline, there was no compromise on the safe operation of the said flight.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been filed against the passenger for unauthorised tampering with the emergency exit as the aircraft was in the process of landing.

A passenger travelling on a flight Nagpur to Mumbai, allegedly tried to remove the cover of the emergency exit while the aircraft was in the air and on approach for landing. The crew on board alerted the captain and the passenger was appropriately cautioned: IndiGo pic.twitter.com/ZA3r6cC8Hk January 29, 2023

Over the last few months, several in-flight incidents have come to the fore.

Recently, a passenger on an IndiGo flight caused panic by opening the plane's emergency door. The plane was to take off from Chennai to Tiruchirapalli.

Airline SpiceJet had also reported 'unruly and inappropriate' behaviour by a passenger on the Delhi-Hyderabad SpiceJet flight at Delhi airport. The passenger and a co-passenger were deboarded and handed over to the security team at the airport.

The passenger, Absar Alam, a resident of Delhi's Jamia Nagar, was travelling to Hyderabad with his family. During the takeoff, Alam misbehaved with one lady crew member.

On January 7, two foreign nationals were offloaded from a Mumbai-bound Go First flight from Goa after they allegedly misbehaved with a woman cabin crew member.

In November last year, a man named Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on a 70-year-old woman who was inebriated in business class on an Air India flight.

