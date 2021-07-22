Indira Gandhi's letter to JRD Tata has Twitter going nostalgic

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's letter to Tata Group's former chairman JRD Tata is doing the rounds on social media. This blast from the past has made netizens nostalgic about the good old days. RPG Enterprises chairperson Harsh Goenka shared this letter and tweeted, "A very personal letter exchange between a powerful Prime Minister and a giant industrialist. Sheer class! #Tata"

A very personal letter exchange between a powerful Prime Minister and a giant industrialist. Sheer class ! #Tata pic.twitter.com/RqDKEcSsBf — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) July 20, 2021

Mrs Gandhi thanked the industrialist for sending perfumes to her and mentioned that he could convey his views on government policies without any hesitation. She also conveyed her good wishes to Tata and his wife Thelma Vicaji Tata or Thelly.

"Dear Jeh, I am thrilled with the perfumes. Thank you so much. I don't normally use perfume and am so cut off from the 'chic' world that I do not even know these, but will certainly experiment with them. It was good to see you. Please do not hesitate to write or to come and see me when you want to convey any views- favourable or critical! With good wishes to you and Thelly," Mrs Gandhi wrote in the typewritten letter.

The letter made Twitter users nostalgic about the olden days and said the class is gone now. One of the users shared a letter Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee wrote to the business magnate Aditya Birla.

Here's how netizens reacted to this letter

Ah.. miss that era of typewritten letters! They had effinity and a personal touch. Here is one such letter by the Late AVB Sir! pic.twitter.com/k80q8WQXCK — RKM (@RKM02638039) July 21, 2021 JRD Tata was a prolific writer of letters, often in his own hand. He corresponded regularly with his family, colleagues, associates and to contemporary leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, among others. pic.twitter.com/JZKmbQnbFt — Manoj K Jha aka Manu 😷 (@manojgjha) July 20, 2021 Oh Goenkaji you are bringing one gem after another. Lovely share. What tall people they were. — Mitul Pradeep (@mitulpradeep) July 20, 2021 Very nicely written, this shows the respect as well...

Sir JRD has always been my most most favourite, such a humble person, a perfect Gentleman he was...🙏 — Rajendra M. Kapoor (@RajendraMKapoo1) July 20, 2021 As was her press conferences. Sitting on a stool with a cushion on it. As a very young woman I travelled with her in Lucknow, in an open jeep, simple Tussar silk Saree, naturally rosy cheeks and so warm, held me lightly so I wouldn't fall. pic.twitter.com/Y6jiDJ7RVi — Dr Nilima Srivastava (@gypsy_nilima) July 20, 2021 It's gone with them & it's irrelevant in current situation. What is today & tomorrow is more important but some people always want the past reference for their ego satisfaction. No wonder if you dig more you will found more but it's of no use to anybody. — Sambhajee Shinde (@SambhajeeShinde) July 20, 2021 Letter writing was not just a source of communication, it was a personal touch which left behind memories for ever....lets write a letter atleast once in a month to our loved ones — Padma (@PadmraniK) July 21, 2021

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

Also read: 'I pump, but don't dump': Elon Musk on Bitcoin, Dogecoin, other cryptocurrencies