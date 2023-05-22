Infosys techie dies in Bengaluru after car drowns in underpass

A 22-year-old Infosys techie lost her life on Sunday after the car she was travelling in with her family got stuck in neck-deep water in Bengaluru, PTI reported.

The accident took place at the KR Circle underpass in Bengaluru, located in close proximity to Vidhana Soudha, the seat of power in Karnataka. Despite the efforts of fire and emergency services personnel, assisted by other civilians who rushed to aid those trapped in the flooded underpass, the victim, identified as Bhanurekha, could not be saved. She was transported to St Martha's Hospital, where medical professionals pronounced her deceased.

Upon learning of the incident, newly appointed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah promptly arrived at the hospital to assess the situation and extend his support. Expressing his condolences, he announced a compensation of Rs five lakh for the deceased's next of kin, along with the provision of free medical treatment for those admitted to the hospital.

According to Siddaramaiah's statement to PTI reporters, the family, who hailed from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, had rented a car to explore Bengaluru. Bhanurekha, a 22-year-old employee at Infosys, was among the family members. Due to the torrential downpour, the barricade at the underpass collapsed, prompting the driver to take the ill-advised decision to proceed, ultimately leading to the fateful incident.

Witnesses present at the scene described to PTI the that the car driver attempted to navigate through the rising water. However, as the vehicle reached the middle of the underpass, it became nearly submerged, forcing the occupants to hastily exit in an attempt to save themselves.

