Business Today
'Inhe Burnol bhejein': Pakistan man responds to UK journalist's Chandrayaan-3 remarks

The journalist, Patrick Cockburn, had said that India should return 2.3 billion pounds of their "aid money" after the success of the mission. He had also called India "poverty-stricken".

SUMMARY
  • Pakistani cricket analyst responded to a UK journalist who commented on India's Chandrayaan-3 mission
  • The journalist said India should return 2.3 billion pounds of their "aid money" after the success of the mission.
  • Khan responded by saying, "Inhe Burnol bhejein". 

A Pakistani cricket analyst, Mohsin Khan, had a humorous comeback for a UK journalist who commented on India's Chandrayaan-3 mission. The journalist, Patrick Cockburn, had said that India should return 2.3 billion pounds of their "aid money" after the success of the mission. He had also called India "poverty-stricken".

Khan responded by saying, "Inhe Burnol bhejein". This is a Hindi phrase that means "Send them burnol". Burnol is a brand of pain relief cream. Khan's response was interpreted as a way of saying that Cockburn was feeling pain or discomfort after India's success.

It began when Patrick began his bulletin by congratulating India on its historic achievement, but it swiftly devolved into what Internet users described as a "jealous racist rant."

“We should not be giving money to countries with a space program as a rule,” Patrick had said while calling India “poverty-stricken,” Patrick was heard speaking in a viral video.

Mohsin Ali was mocking Patrick Christys’ reaction to India’s progress in space science. He said that Christys was “jealous” of India’s success and that he could not “digest” the fact that a former colony had made so much progress in such a short time.

“Gore bade pareshaan hai,” Ali can be heard saying in the video. “Hum ek dusre ko celebrate bhi karna jaante hai. Inhe burnol bhejein, inhe phool bhejein,” Mohsin added.

Burnol, a popular antiseptic cream in India and Pakistan, is often used metaphorically in the subcontinent's social media to suggest soothing relief for someone who's clearly upset or bitter.

Khan's response went viral on social media, and was praised by many people for its wit and humor. It also drew attention to the fact that India is a developing country with a growing space program.

A user wrote, “I think Pakistanis hate Brits as much as we do.. Kudos to them.” “Most epic reply sir,” another one commented. “Looks like Pakistanis are more appreciative of our progress in space,” a third user wrote.

On July 14, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. After a successful journey, it landed near the lunar south pole on August 23.

Also Read: Gadar 2’s Rs 400 cr-club entry likely to make July-Sept best-ever quarter for Bollywood

Published on: Aug 25, 2023, 5:28 PM IST
