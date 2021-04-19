'Injection nahi, alcohol fayeda karegi': Delhi woman keeps faith in liquor before lockdown

Minutes after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a week-long lockdown in the national capital, people started flocking outside the liquor shops. Long queues of tipplers were noticed across wine stores in NCR, including an old woman whose video has since gone viral on the internet.

The lady, who came to purchase liquor at a shop in Shivpuri, Geeta Colony has left the internet in splits for her bold and wacky statements on coronavirus surge.

" ...Injection fayda nahi karega, ye alcohol fayda karegi...Mujhe dawaion se asar nahi hoga, peg se asar hoga...(The vaccine will not give me any benefit, but alcohol will...medicines won't affect me, only liquor can...), the old lady told ANI.

In the 52-second video, the woman said, "I have come to purchase one bottle and two pint. I am here because the injection (vaccine) will not protect me and only alcohol can help me. The people who intake alcohol will only remain fine and healthy. For people like us, medicine will remain ineffective and only alcohol is beneficial to our health. I have been drinking for 35 years now and have never taken any medicine...".

Watch video:

Delhi CM has announced a six-day lockdown from 10 pm on Monday till 5 am on April 26. As per the order, essential services will be allowed during the lockdown, but private offices and other establishments like shops, malls, weekly markets, manufacturing units, educational and coaching institutes, cinema halls, restaurants, bars, assembly halls, auditoriums, public parks, sport complexes, gyms, spas, barbershops, saloons and beauty parlours will remain closed.

Besides, public transport such as metro and buses will be allowed to run at 50 per cent capacity. Not more than two people will be allowed in taxis.

In marriage-related gatherings, up to 50 people have been permitted to attend a wedding. For funerals, 20 people will be allowed to attend.

