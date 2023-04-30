'Inspirational leader': Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, other celebs hail PM Modi after 100 episodes of Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the country through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' which completed its 100th episode today.

'Mann Ki Baat' gave me the platform to connect with the people of India, PM Modi said. He said, "For me, 'Mann Ki Baat' has been about worshipping the qualities in others. Every episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' has been special. It has celebrated positivity, people's participation."

The 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat was not only heard in India but also across the world. For instance, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar listened to a live broadcast during an event in the United States.

Back in India, Bollywood celebrities such as Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, and Rohit Shetty attended the screening of the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Sunday.

"He (PM Modi) is taking out time to understand the problems of common people. This is amazing. He is reaching out to people in small towns and villages who are doing such good work and people are not aware of it. So, he is bringing such people in front of all the citizens and they are getting global recognition which is amazing," Madhuri Dixit said, as per news agency ANI.

Actor Shahid Kapoor also appreciated PM Modi over his willingness to stay connected with the people.

“Modi ji wanted to stay connected with people, that is the sign of a great leader. I felt very fortunate that I was called here. It's a privilege to be here," Kapoor said.

“I felt inspired, if one leader can show us the right path, there is nothing impossible. When I was watching I felt how lucky we are that we have such an inspirational leader whom people listen to, from whom they are inspired, which is very rare," film director Rohit Shetty told the news agency.

The programme, which started on October 3, 2014, has become a key pillar of the government's citizen outreach program. Apart from 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, Mann Ki Baat is broadcast in foreign languages including French, Chinese, Arabic, and Persian, among others.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat: 'Issues raised in Mann Ki Baat became public movements', says PM Modi