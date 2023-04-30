100th episode of Mann Ki Baat: 'Issues raised in Mann Ki Baat became public movements', says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 100th episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’. "'Mann Ki Baat' is the 'Mann Ki Baat' of crores of Indians, it is the expression of their feelings," the prime minister said addressing the 100th episode.

"Mann Ki Baat is a journey from myself to ourselves. Friends, the people who we mention in Mann Ki Baat are all our Heroes who have made this program come alive," the Prime Minister added.

'Mann Ki Baat' gave me the platform to connect with the people of India, PM Modi said. He said, "For me, 'Mann Ki Baat' has been about worshipping the qualities in others. Every episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' has been special. It has celebrated positivity, people's participation."

Here are the top highlights of PM Modi's 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat

1. The 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign has improved the gender ratio in Haryana, PM Narendra Modi said during the 100th edition of Mann Ki Baat. "I started the campaign 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' from Haryana itself. The 'Selfie with Daughter' campaign influenced me a lot and I mentioned it in my episode. Soon this 'Selfie with Daughter' campaign became global. The motive of this campaign was to make people understand the importance of daughter in one's life," PM Modi said.

2. "Friends, there has been another specialty of Mann Ki Baat. Through Mann Ki Baat, many mass movements have come into being and gained momentum," the prime minister said in the 100th episode. Be it 'Swachh Bharat', Khadi or 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', issues raised in Mann ki Baat became public movements, he added.

"Friends, there has been another specialty of 'Mann Ki Baat'. Through #MannKiBaat many mass movements have come into being and gained momentum."



- Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi during the #MannKiBaat100.



— ALL INDIA RADIO आकाशवाणी (@AkashvaniAIR) April 30, 2023

3. "Friends, today tourism is growing very fast in the country. Be it our natural resources, be it rivers, mountains, ponds or our pilgrimage sites, it is very important to keep them clean," PM Modi said in the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat.

4. PM Modi also said that Mann Ki Baat has covered various stories of women empowerment, such as the women of Deora village in Chhattisgarh, tribal women in Tamil Nadu making terracotta cups, and women rejuvenating Vellore Lake. It has showcased stories of talented individuals across diverse fields, from promoting Aatmanirbhar Bharat to Make in India and space startups. "The mission to re-establish our toy industry began with Mann Ki Baat," he said.

5. In the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi also stated that in this program, every countryman becomes an inspiration to other countrymen. "In a way, every episode of Mann Ki Baat prepares the ground for the next episode," he added.

" In this program, every countryman becomes an inspiration to other countrymen. In a way, every episode of #MannKiBaat prepares the ground for the next episode."



— ALL INDIA RADIO आकाशवाणी (@AkashvaniAIR) April 30, 2023

6. "On 3rd October 2014, on the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashami, we started Mann Ki Baat together. Today I would like to congratulate all the citizens on the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat. The show is the personification of our citizens; here we celebrate positivity, and people's participation," PM Modi said during the 100th edition of Mann Ki Baat.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including Union ministers, listened to Modi's address at different places as the ruling party went all out to make the 100th episode a mega exercise in public connect.

The BJP had earlier said that nearly four lakh venues would be set up for people to listen to the prime minister's broadcast.

