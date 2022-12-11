Inspired by web series, Gurgaon man threatens HR head, demands Rs 12 lakh

An 18-year-old has been arrested for threatening and demanding Rs 12 lakh from the HR head of a Gurgaon-based company. The local police received a complaint from the HR head of a company in Manesar on December 5. The HR executive received a phone call on December 4, according to the complaint.

The caller claimed that he had received a contract of Rs 26 lakh to kill the HR. According to the complaint, the accused sent messages to the victim and allegedly threatened to kidnap and kill him and his family if the HR failed to pay. The accused allegedly demanded Rs 12 lakh from the victim.

An FIR was registered and an investigation has been initiated. An officer said the accused was arrested on Friday.

During questioning the accused revealed that his mother is a cancer patient and his family is in debt of Rs 7 lakh. He hatched this extortion plan to repay the debt. He said he got the extortion idea from a web series. The accused and his brother are employed in the same company as the victim. The accused contacted the victim through a phone he stole from the locker room from his office.

As per the police, the accused was taken on remand for a day.

