Yoga Day Live Updates: 40,000 join PM Modi in Ranchi, 300 camps in Delhi, President Kovind dresses up in comfy t-shirt, tracks

International Yoga Day 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi kick-started the celebration of fifth International Yoga Day at Prabhat Tara ground in Ranchi

International Yoga Day 2019: PM Modi performs yoga at the Prabhat Tara ground in Ranchi. International Yoga Day 2019: PM Modi performs yoga at the Prabhat Tara ground in Ranchi.

International Yoga Day 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has kick-started the celebration of fifth International Yoga Day in Ranchi, which is hosting the main event this year. According to a government statement, over 40,000 yoga enthusiasts are practicing yoga with PM Modi in Ranchi today. Several leaders of PM Modi-led BJP have also joined the event across the country. In Delhi, the BJP is hosting around 300 yoga sessions, in which about 10 lakh people are expected to participate, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said.Here are the latest updates on International Day of Yoga:

12:20p.m: People perform yoga in front of the  Victoria Memorial in Kolkata.


12:15p.m: UNGA reverberates with chants of 'Om' to mark International Yoga Day.

12:10p.m: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shares his mother's picture doing yoga. Akshay writes, "...post her knee surgery at the age of 75, my mother started doing yoga and now it is part of daily routine... ."

10:10a.m: Railway minister Piyush Goyal celebrating Yoga day said, "let us all pledge to make it a part of our daily lives for overall well-being, and to make India fit and healthy."

10:05am: External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar shared picture of MEA India office, where 250 diplomats from 56 countries practiced Yoga on Friday.

10:00a.m: 'Yoga brings the entire humanity together as it unites the people from Tokyo to San Francisco,' said union minister Rajnath Singh on the occasion of International Day of Yoga.

9:55a.m: Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Ravi Shankar Prasad & Jayant Sinha perform Yoga.

9:45am: ITBP jawaans performed yoga at Indo-China border.

9:35a.m: BSF's equestrian team performs Yoga on horsebacks at the BSF camp in Gurugram. 

9:30a.m: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal performs Yoga in Guwahati.

9:25a.m: Watch: Dog squad of BSF performs yoga along with their trainers on International Yoga Day in Jammu.

9:20a.m: Indian Army jawaans practicing Yoga at LOC on Friday.

9:15a.m: Army Dog Unit performs Yoga.

9:07a.m: Gujarat is all set to perform Yoga. CM Vijay greets people on the occasion on International Day of Yoga.

9:03a.m: Actress Urmila Matondkar wishes on International Day of Yoga. Yoga is not religion, it's science of integrating body, mind and soul, says Matondkar.

9:00a.m: Air warriors and their families participate in the International Yoga Day 2019 at AFS, New Delhi.

8:55a.m: ITBP's Animal Training School (ATS) jawaans perform Yoga with dogs at Lohitpur, Arunachal Pradesh.

8:53a.m: BSF jawaans perform Yoga in Amritsar.

8:50a.m: Union Minister Smriti Irani performs Yoga on in Dwarka.

8:45a.m: Chennai school's students wish Indian cricket team for ICC WC 2019 by creating a design of World Cup in yoga position on the occasion of International Day of Yoga on Friday.

8:40a.m: BJP MP Ravi Kishan performs Yoga at Dwarka in Delhi.

8:35a.m: Former External Affairs minister, Sushma Swaraj wishes people on International Yoga Day. She tweeted saying, "Heartiest greetings on the International Yoga Day. India's proposal to declare 21st June as the International Yoga day was passed unopposed by United Nations in a record time of 75 days."

8:30a.m: Troops of Assam Rifles, CRPF, Police and civilians performed Yoga at Indo - Myanmar border despite bad weather on Friday.

8:25a.m: WATCH: International Yoga Day celebrations at Historic Somnath temple in Gujarat.

8:20a.m: Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik shares his art on sand at Puri beach in Odisha on the occasion of International Yoga Day on Friday.

8:15a.m: Maharashtra M Devendra Fadnavis wishes on International Day of Yoga.

8:10a.m: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan performs Yoga in Delhi. Also, Nitin Gadkari seen celebrating International Day of Yoga in Nagpur.

8:05a.m: Yoga in Himalayas: Army soldiers deputed at several posts in the Himalayas perform Yoga.

8:03a.m: Jammu And Kashmir BSF jawaans perform Yoga.

8:00am: WATCH: ITBP personnel perform Yoga at an altitude of 18000 feet in northern Ladakh in minus 20 Degrees Celsius.

7:58a.m: DRDO Chief Dr G Satheesh Reddy performs Yoga at DRDO facility in Delhi.

7:55a.m: Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Prakash Javadekar perform Yoga at Rajpath in Delhi.

!

7:50am: President Ram Nath Kovind addresses people at Rashtrapati Bhavan on International Day of Yoga: Mr Kovind says, "I am happy that like previous years,this year too we are celebrating Yoga Day here. It's not just an event, it's a way to make yoga an integral part of our life."

7:48a.m: Pictures of Navy personnel perform Yoga on submarine INS Sindhudhvaj.

!

7:45a.m: PM Narendra Modi interacts with people after performing yoga at Prabhat Tara ground in Ranchi.

PM Modi interacts with people of Ranchi on International Day of Yoga.

 7:40a.m: BJP National Working President JP Nadda and National General Secretary (Organisation) Ram Lal perform Yoga at Deen Dayal Upadhayay Park on Friday.

7:35am: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty performs Yoga at the Gateway of India in Mumbai.

7:33a.m: Yoga outside Parliament: Visuals of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla along with fellow MPs and parliament staff performing Yoga.

7:30a.m: In Nepal, people were seen doing yoga asanas in Janaki Temple premises in Janakpur.

7:26a.m: ITBP personnel perform yoga: Visuals of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police force performing yoga at an altitude of 19000 ft near OP Dorjila at minus 15 degrees Celsius.

7:22a.m: Amit Shah as well as Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar perform Yoga asanas in Rohtak, Haryana on Friday.


7:20a.m: Early Delhi Metro services: The Delhi metro services has started from the terminal stations of all lines at 4 a.m. today.

7:17a.m. PM Modi wishes people on the occasion of World Yoga Day by saying, "I extend my good wishes to all of you, in India & across the globe, on the occasion of  International Day of Yoga."

7:15a.m. Watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first video performing asanas:  At Prabhat Tara ground in Ranchi PM Modi was seen in full enthusiasm performing yoga asanas on the ocassion of fifth International Yoga Day.

7:10a.m: Yoga is ancient and modern. It is constant and evolving, says PM Modi

7:05a.m: For centuries, the essence of Yoga has remained the same: Healthy body, Stable mind, Spirit of oneness, says PM Modi

7:00a:m: Yoga provides a perfect blend of knowledge, work and devotion: PM

