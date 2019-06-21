Yoga Day Live Updates: 40,000 join PM Modi in Ranchi, 300 camps in Delhi, President Kovind dresses up in comfy t-shirt, tracks

International Yoga Day 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has kick-started the celebration of fifth International Yoga Day in Ranchi, which is hosting the main event this year. According to a government statement, over 40,000 yoga enthusiasts are practicing yoga with PM Modi in Ranchi today. Several leaders of PM Modi-led BJP have also joined the event across the country. In Delhi, the BJP is hosting around 300 yoga sessions, in which about 10 lakh people are expected to participate, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said.Here are the latest updates on International Day of Yoga:

12:20p.m: People perform yoga in front of the Victoria Memorial in Kolkata.

Yoga performance in front of the heritage structure of #VictoriaMemorial in Kolkata in the morning of 5th #InternationalDayOfYoga #YogaDay2019 #YogaDay2019 pic.twitter.com/L2SbSTFBld PIB in West Bengal (@PIBKolkata) June 21, 2019

12:15p.m: UNGA reverberates with chants of 'Om' to mark International Yoga Day.

12:10p.m: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shares his mother's picture doing yoga. Akshay writes, "...post her knee surgery at the age of 75, my mother started doing yoga and now it is part of daily routine... ."

10:10a.m: Railway minister Piyush Goyal celebrating Yoga day said, "let us all pledge to make it a part of our daily lives for overall well-being, and to make India fit and healthy."

Sharing something Im extremely proud of...post her knee surgery at the age of 75, my mother started doing yoga and now it is part of daily routine, improving one day at a time #NeverTooLate #BreatheInBreatheOut #InternationalDayOfYoga pic.twitter.com/QsbYH4Phg0 Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 21, 2019

10:05am: External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar shared picture of MEA India office, where 250 diplomats from 56 countries practiced Yoga on Friday.

Yoga helps me attain physical, mental and spiritual well-being amidst the hustle-bustle of our lives.



Today on the Fifth #InternationalDayOfYoga, let us all pledge to make it a part of our daily lives for overall well-being, and to make India fit and healthy. pic.twitter.com/upZfyM0ar6 Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 21, 2019

10:00a.m: 'Yoga brings the entire humanity together as it unites the people from Tokyo to San Francisco,' said union minister Rajnath Singh on the occasion of International Day of Yoga.

9:55a.m: Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Ravi Shankar Prasad & Jayant Sinha perform Yoga.

Attended #InternationalDayofYoga celebrations at Rajpath today. Yoga brings the entire humanity together as it unites the people from Tokyo to San Francisco.



The cultural diplomacy of PM Sh @narendramodi played a vital role in popularising Yoga around the world. #YogaDay2019 pic.twitter.com/NryQuAiqaw Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 21, 2019

9:45am: ITBP jawaans performed yoga at Indo-China border.

Delhi: Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Ravi Shankar Prasad & Jayant Sinha at a yoga event organised on the occassion of #InternationalDayofYoga pic.twitter.com/6EBOtAVGPp ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

9:35a.m: BSF's equestrian team performs Yoga on horsebacks at the BSF camp in Gurugram.

Himachal Pradesh: ITBP personnel performed yoga on International Yoga Day at Indo-China border in Kinnaur district. #YogaDay2019 pic.twitter.com/z1IAYxKy4J ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

9:30a.m: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal performs Yoga in Guwahati.

#Haryana: Border Security Force's equestrian team performs Yoga on horsebacks at the BSF camp in Gurugram. pic.twitter.com/Vp7ytXqDRg ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

9:25a.m: Watch: Dog squad of BSF performs yoga along with their trainers on International Yoga Day in Jammu.

Chief Minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal performs Yoga on 5th #InternationalYogaDay in Guwahati. pic.twitter.com/tuJDR8itmb ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

9:20a.m: Indian Army jawaans practicing Yoga at LOC on Friday.

#WATCH Dog squad of Border Security Force performs yoga along with their trainers on #YogaDay2019 in Jammu. pic.twitter.com/TTN2vAgbeS ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

9:15a.m: Army Dog Unit performs Yoga.

Meanwhile, Yoga continues throughout the country. Here are Indian soldiers practicing Yoga at Line of Control.#YogaDay2019 @adgpi pic.twitter.com/HEPjwmrjd1 Defence Spokesperson (@SpokespersonMoD) June 21, 2019

9:07a.m: Gujarat is all set to perform Yoga. CM Vijay greets people on the occasion on International Day of Yoga.

Army Dog Unit practices Yoga for #YogaDay2019 ... pic.twitter.com/0gRgOwTrhO Defence Spokesperson (@SpokespersonMoD) June 21, 2019

9:03a.m: Actress Urmila Matondkar wishes on International Day of Yoga. Yoga is not religion, it's science of integrating body, mind and soul, says Matondkar.

Greetings on International Yoga Day.



Sharing glimpses of #YogaDay2019 at Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/cy3GrpbGS0 Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) June 21, 2019

9:00a.m: Air warriors and their families participate in the International Yoga Day 2019 at AFS, New Delhi.

Yogah citta vrtti nirodhah..Yoga Sutra 1.2 Patanjali Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self..Bhagwad Gita. Yoga is not religion, its science of integrating body, mind and soul. Yoga day Every day and yet Happy #InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/9XZP7sAw2T Urmila Matondkar (@OfficialUrmila) June 21, 2019

8:55a.m: ITBP's Animal Training School (ATS) jawaans perform Yoga with dogs at Lohitpur, Arunachal Pradesh.

Glimpses of #InternationalYogaDay2019 from AFS New Delhi : To commemorate the international yoga day 2019, #Airwarriors and their families are enthusiastically participating in the International YogaDay2019. pic.twitter.com/x4VaLEAomv Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 21, 2019

8:53a.m: BSF jawaans perform Yoga in Amritsar.

Arunachal Pradesh: Jawans from ITBP's Animal Training School (ATS) located at Lohitpur perform Yoga, ahead of #YogaDay2019 on June 21. pic.twitter.com/6fx7DCUHQZ ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2019

8:50a.m: Union Minister Smriti Irani performs Yoga on in Dwarka.

Punjab: Border Security Force personnel perform Yoga in Amritsar. #InternationalDayofYoga pic.twitter.com/26fjEir21a ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

8:45a.m: Chennai school's students wish Indian cricket team for ICC WC 2019 by creating a design of World Cup in yoga position on the occasion of International Day of Yoga on Friday.

Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani performs Yoga on 5th #InternationalDayofYoga , in Dwarka. pic.twitter.com/CxFTaDdBqt ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

8:40a.m: BJP MP Ravi Kishan performs Yoga at Dwarka in Delhi.

Incredible commitment levels to #TeamIndia and International Yoga Day from these school children in Chennai, India pic.twitter.com/D7BCfKk6JT Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 21, 2019

8:35a.m: Former External Affairs minister, Sushma Swaraj wishes people on International Yoga Day. She tweeted saying, "Heartiest greetings on the International Yoga Day. India's proposal to declare 21st June as the International Yoga day was passed unopposed by United Nations in a record time of 75 days."

8:30a.m: Troops of Assam Rifles, CRPF, Police and civilians performed Yoga at Indo - Myanmar border despite bad weather on Friday.

Heartiest greetings on the #InternationalYogaDay. India's proposal to declare 21st June as the International Yoga day was passed unopposed by United Nations in a record time of 75 days. Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 21, 2019

8:25a.m: WATCH: International Yoga Day celebrations at Historic Somnath temple in Gujarat.

5th International Yoga Day: Troops of Assam Rifles, CRPF, Police and civilians performed Yoga at Indo - Myanmar border despite bad weather & rain, today. pic.twitter.com/6VRqq5pSlT ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

8:20a.m: Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik shares his art on sand at Puri beach in Odisha on the occasion of International Yoga Day on Friday.

8:15a.m: Maharashtra M Devendra Fadnavis wishes on International Day of Yoga.

8:10a.m: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan performs Yoga in Delhi. Also, Nitin Gadkari seen celebrating International Day of Yoga in Nagpur.

...!

Entire world unites today to join India, in its efforts to fulfil the dream of a strong and healthy world, as we celebrate #InternationalYogaDay !

Saluting Hon @narendramodi ji for this historic initiative ! pic.twitter.com/4FJAOTUM1k Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) June 21, 2019

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari leads #InternationalDayofYoga celebrations in Maharashtra's Nagpur. pic.twitter.com/j4cIVrWSh1 ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

8:05a.m: Yoga in Himalayas: Army soldiers deputed at several posts in the Himalayas perform Yoga.

Delhi: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan performs Yoga on the occasion of #InternationalDayofYoga pic.twitter.com/koHwuQXo9I ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

8:03a.m: Jammu And Kashmir BSF jawaans perform Yoga.

#InternationalDayofYoga : Indian Army personnel deputed at several posts in the Himalayas perform Yoga. pic.twitter.com/7SkoVXWkdx ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

8:00am: WATCH: ITBP personnel perform Yoga at an altitude of 18000 feet in northern Ladakh in minus 20 Degrees Celsius.

#JammuAndKashmir Border Security Force (BSF) personnel perform Yoga on #InternationalDayofYoga Yoga Day in Jammu. pic.twitter.com/tyIXf15yj0 ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

7:58a.m: DRDO Chief Dr G Satheesh Reddy performs Yoga at DRDO facility in Delhi.

#InternationalDayofYoga : DRDO Chief Dr G Satheesh Reddy performs Yoga at DRDO facility in the national capital. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/QJtitwRMxX ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

7:55a.m: Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Prakash Javadekar perform Yoga at Rajpath in Delhi.

!

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar perform Yoga at Rajpath in Delhi. #InternationalDayofYoga pic.twitter.com/KSRKjFFeXK ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

7:50am: President Ram Nath Kovind addresses people at Rashtrapati Bhavan on International Day of Yoga: Mr Kovind says, "I am happy that like previous years,this year too we are celebrating Yoga Day here. It's not just an event, it's a way to make yoga an integral part of our life."

Pres Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan,Delhi:#InternationalDayofYoga is being celebrated at Rashtrapati Bhavan since 2015.I'm happy that like previous yrs,this yr too we're celebrating Yoga Day here. It's not just an event, it's a way to make yoga an integral part of our life pic.twitter.com/Rcq9C4hcdo ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

7:48a.m: Pictures of Navy personnel perform Yoga on submarine INS Sindhudhvaj.

!

#InternationalDayofYoga : Navy personnel perform Yoga on submarine INS Sindhudhvaj. pic.twitter.com/ZLUSTDe5AR ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

7:45a.m: PM Narendra Modi interacts with people after performing yoga at Prabhat Tara ground in Ranchi.

7:40a.m: BJP National Working President JP Nadda and National General Secretary (Organisation) Ram Lal perform Yoga at Deen Dayal Upadhayay Park on Friday.

Delhi: BJP National Working President JP Nadda and National General Secretary (Organisation) Ram Lal perform Yoga at Deen Dayal Upadhayay Park. #InternationalDayofYoga pic.twitter.com/ijRkVJryLF ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

7:35am: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty performs Yoga at the Gateway of India in Mumbai.

#Maharashtra: People perform Yoga at the Gateway of India in Mumbai; Actor Shilpa Shetty also present. #InternationalDayofYoga pic.twitter.com/tRV1J1nTTM ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

7:33a.m: Yoga outside Parliament: Visuals of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla along with fellow MPs and parliament staff performing Yoga.

Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla along with parliamentarians and parliament staff perform Yoga on #InternationalDayofYoga pic.twitter.com/zUmLlXjQM3 ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

7:30a.m: In Nepal, people were seen doing yoga asanas in Janaki Temple premises in Janakpur.

Nepal: People perform Yoga in Janaki Temple premises in Janakpur, at an event organised by the Embassy of India on 5th #InternationalDayofYoga pic.twitter.com/qZvOkhIcno ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

7:26a.m: ITBP personnel perform yoga: Visuals of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police force performing yoga at an altitude of 19000 ft near OP Dorjila at minus 15 degrees Celsius.

Sikkim: ITBP personnel perform yoga at an altitude of 19000 ft near OP Dorjila at minus 15 degrees Celsius temperature on #InternationalDayofYoga pic.twitter.com/QAdfZQRa9A ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

7:22a.m: Amit Shah as well as Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar perform Yoga asanas in Rohtak, Haryana on Friday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Haryana CM ML Khattar perform Yoga at Rohtak on #InternationalDayofYoga . pic.twitter.com/Qidq9WV5Rx ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

7:20a.m: Early Delhi Metro services: The Delhi metro services has started from the terminal stations of all lines at 4 a.m. today.

, "I extend my good wishes to all of you, in India & across the globe, on the occasion of International Day of Yoga."

7:15a.m. Watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first video performing asanas: At Prabhat Tara ground in Ranchi PM Modi was seen in full enthusiasm performing yoga asanas on the ocassion of fifth International Yoga Day.





7:10a.m: Yoga is ancient and modern. It is constant and evolving, says PM Modi

#WATCH Jharkhand: PM Modi performs yoga at Prabhat Tara ground in Ranchi on the occasion of #InternationalDayofYoga. https://t.co/uIIvg30dZ0 ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

7:05a.m: For centuries, the essence of Yoga has remained the same: Healthy body, Stable mind, Spirit of oneness, says PM Modi

7:00a:m: Yoga provides a perfect blend of knowledge, work and devotion: PM

Also read: International Yoga Day: 7 interesting facts you need to know