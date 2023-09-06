Invitation of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding reception goes viral; here's what it says

Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra are set to tie the knot later this month in Udaipur. The ceremonies will take place on September 23 and 24 at the Leela Palace and The Oberoi Udaivilas hotels. Now, a picture of an invitation for the couple’s wedding reception has gone viral on social media.

The invitation doing rounds on the social media is from the groom’s side and it mentions that the reception will take place in Chandigarh on September 30 at the Taj Chandigarh.

“Alka and Sunil Chadha, parents of Raghav Chadha invite you for the Reception lunch of their son ‘Raghav and Parineeti, daughter of Reena & Pawan Chopra on 30th September 2023 at Taj Chandigarh,” the invitation says.

The couple is reportedly getting married on September 24 while the pre-wedding festivities will take place on September 23.

Preparations for the high-level event have already started as more than 200 guests are expected to be present, including 50 VVIPs.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha reportedly visited the two hotels two months back and made the final bookings.

Apart from the two hotels, bookings have also been made in other hotels in the region to accommodate the high-profile guests.

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is expected to attend the wedding along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

Bride’s cousin sister Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas will also be present at the occasion.

The couple got engaged earlier this year on May 13 at the Kapurthala House in Delhi. Several political leaders attended the event including Delhi CM Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former union minister P Chidambaram and Kapil Sibal.

Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray also attended the ceremony among other high-profile guests.