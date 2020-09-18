IPL 2020: Arjun Tendulkar wows internet with his post-workout, eight-pack abs picture

Son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar, has wowed his fans with his latest social media post. Tendulkar can be seen flaunting his abs in his post-workout picture. The national team and several IPL franchises have certain standards for fitness and it seems like Junior Tendulkar has been paying extra attention to it.

He is currently in UAE as part of Mumbai Indians' net bowling contingent. Mumbai Indians will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening IPL 2020 game in Abu Dhabi. The four-time IPL winners have not yet admitted him but the possibilities of Arjun Tendulkar playing in the Indian Premier League 2020 cannot be ruled out. The pacer is also a dependable batsman and can score critical runs from any given spot.

Besides junior cricket, he has also been a part of Mumbai T20 League. The left-arm pacer has played in Under-19 cricket but has had a limited impact. He played for MCC Young Cricketers Club in 2019 and has broken into the India and Mumbai U-19 squads.

Arjun is yet to make his debut in senior cricket. He also has the experience of bowling to the English cricket team. Tendulkar grabbed eyeballs three years ago when he injured Jonny Bairstrow with a Yorker, prompting Bairstrow to miss out on an entire practice session.

Also read: 'Ek tu hi Manikarnika,' says Anurag Kashyap to Kangana; asks her to take on China