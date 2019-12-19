IPL 2020 auction: KKR buys Eoin Morgan for Rs 5.25 crore, Chris Lynn goes to Mumbai for Rs 2 crore

Two-time winner Kolkata Knight Riders bought England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan for Rs 5.25 crore during the ongoing player auctions for Indian Premier League 2020 in Kolkata. Meanwhile, Australian all-rounder, Chris Lynn was brought by Mumbai Indians for his base price of Rs 2 crore.

Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins became the most expensive foreign player to be sold at the IPL auction after KKR bought him for Rs 15.50 crore. His compatriot, all-rounder Glen Maxwell went to kings XI Punjab for Rs 10.75 crore. Chris Morris was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 10 crore.

Rajasthan Royals bought seasoned Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Robin Uthappa for Rs 3 crore. Meanwhile, Indian Test specialist duo of Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihara went unsold.

A total of 338 players, 192 Indian and 146 overseas players will be available for auction during the IPL 2020 auction.

ALSO READ: IPL auction 2020 LIVE Updates: Unadkat returns to RR for Rs 3 cr, Shai Hope goes unsold

ALSO READ: IPL auction 2020: Pat Cummins becomes most expensive foreign buy; goes to KKR for a whopping Rs 15.50 crore