IPL 2021 Auction today: When, where, and how to watch live telecast, online streaming, TV coverage of IPL players auction

The players' auction for the Indian Premier League is all set to begin today at 03:00 pm with 292 cricketers - 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players, and three players from Associate nations - up for grabs.

During an IPL auction, team owners and sponsors make all attempts to buy the players of their choosing. Before the auction, some teams traded players while others let go of some very big names. Teams have tried to retain players who have clinched match wins and are important for them.

Ten players like Shakib Al Hasan, Marnus Labuschagne, Aaron Finch, Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh, Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, Steven Smith, Chris Morris, and Glenn Maxwell are likely to fetch big prices at the Indian Premier League auction 2021.

What time IPL auction starts today?

The IPL auction will start at 03:00 pm on February 18, 2021.

Where and when to Watch IPL 2021 Auction on TV

The IPL 2021 auction will be live telecast on Star Sports Network from 03:00 pm.

Where to watch IPL 2021 Players Auction Live Streaming?

The IPL 2021 auction will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar (app and website) from 03:00 pm onwards.

Will there be 10 teams in IPL 2021?

No. There will be eight teams in the upcoming IPL-Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab.

Will Suresh Raina come back in IPL 2021?

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is likely to retain Suresh Raina for the Indian Premier League 2021.

Who will RCB buy in 2021?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore, which is yet to win an IPL season, has decided to retain players like Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pawan Deshpande, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Kane Richardson, Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers, Mohammed Siraj, and Josh Philippe.

The foreign players that RCB could include are the Australian bowler Glenn Maxwell and Bangladeshi legend Shakib Al Hasan. Maxwell and Hasan's base price at the auction is Rs 2 crore each. Besides them, they could also look towards Australia's Moises Henriques whose base price is Rs 75 lakh.

