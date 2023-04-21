scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Trends
IPL 2023: BCCI announces schedule for playoffs and final; Ahmedabad to host summit clash

Feedback

IPL 2023: BCCI announces schedule for playoffs and final; Ahmedabad to host summit clash

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host Qualifier 2 and the IPL final on May 26 and 28, respectively

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host Qualifier 2 and the IPL final on May 26 and 28, respectively The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host Qualifier 2 and the IPL final on May 26 and 28, respectively

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the schedule of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 playoffs and final."The playoffs and final will be played from May 23 to 28 in Chennai and Ahmedabad. The Qualifier 1 will be held on May 23 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium followed by the Eliminator on May 24," BCCI said in a statement. "The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host Qualifier 2 and the IPL final on May 26 and 28 respectively," it added.

The T20 cricket extravaganza started with a clash of heavyweights Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT), in which Gujarat registered a five-wicket win over the four-time champions. As of now, 29 matches have taken place across 12 different venues. The 2022 season of IPL was played across four venues in Mumbai and Pune but the playoffs and the final were held in Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans to an IPL title in their inaugural season last year, defeating Rajasthan Royals in the final in Ahmedabad.

Watch: IPL 2023 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Match timings, points table, key players to watch in today’s match 

Published on: Apr 21, 2023, 10:14 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement