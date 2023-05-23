IPL 2023 CSK vs GT: CSK fans emotional over Dhoni’s potential ‘last match’ at Chepauk

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni will potentially play his last IPL match on Tuesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) in Chennai against Gujarat Titans, said emotional CSK fans on Twitter.

Many believe this could be the last IPL season of MS Dhoni as CSK captain. Although there is no official statement on his retirement from CSK management or Dhoni, there have been some hints in the past.

Last year, Dhoni handed over the captaincy of team to Ravindra Jadeja, which turned out to be a disastrous season for CSK and Jadeja got sacked from the post and Dhoni was made the captain again.

As per the schedule of the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoff stage, the first qualifier is scheduled in Chepauk Stadium, which is the home ground of Chennai Super Kings.

This could be the last match of MS Dhoni on the CSK home turf as Qualifier-2 and the Finals are scheduled at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Earlier this season, Dhoni took a jibe at commentator Danny Morrison's question, “This wonderful swansong tour, you last, how are you enjoying it?”. In response, MDhoni said, “Well you have decided it’s my last."

If Dhoni retires at the end of the season, Qualifier 1 would indeed turn out to be his last match on the CSK home ground.

However, Dhoni disappointed his fans on Tuesday by scoring only one run. A disciplined bowling performance by the Gujarat Titans on a tricky surface helped the defending champions restrict Chennai Super Kings to 172 for 7 in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League on Tuesday.

At 10 pm on Tuesday, GT were placed at 32 for the loss of one wicket after four overs.

The first two matches of the playoffs will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. CSK will enjoy home advantage in the first Qualifier against Hardik Pandya's team Gujarat Titans.

CSK fans are already emotional at the thought of their 'Thala' departing forever while the match is still underway. This season turned out to be an encore for Dhoni everytime he walked out to bat with CSK fans cheering for each shot of his.

This might be MS Dhoni's last game at Chepauk!! 🥺💛 pic.twitter.com/iFv9pFk3Ql — DIPTI MSDIAN (@Diptiranjan_7) May 23, 2023

MS Dhoni might be playing his last game at Chepauk tomorrow 🥺

End of an beautiful Era💔 pic.twitter.com/AEWsjscBMu — ♚ (@balltamperrer) May 22, 2023

MS Dhoni - The Last Dance?pic.twitter.com/jPfuDfU6ea — Suraj Balakrishnan (@SurajBala) May 21, 2023

Chepuk Stadium has been the home ground of Chennai Super Kings since the inception of the IPL in 2008.

In his 16-year long journey with Chennai Super Kings, Dhoni has won the IPL 4-times. Under Dhoni, CSK also holds the record of most appearances in the playoffs (11 times) and final (9 times).

Chennai Super Kings is also the only team that currently has ownership securities in OTC market.