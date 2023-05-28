IPL Final 2023 CSK Vs GT: MS Dhoni set to become first player to play 250 IPL matches

As Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Final, a new unique record will be created by CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

On Sunday, when CSK vs GT gets underway, MS Dhoni will be making his 250th IPL appearance. This will also be his eleventh final as a player and his tenth as a skipper.

It must be noted that no other player has played 250 IPL matches and MS Dhoni is the first player to do so.

So far in 249 matches, Dhoni has scored 5,082 runs at an average of 39.09 and a strike rate of 135.96 in 217 innings. His best score is 84 (not out) and he has scored 24 half-centuries. For Chennai Super Kings, Captain Cool has played 219 matches.

The former India captain has already led CSK to four IPL successes and will look to add another win on Sunday. The match between GT and CSK will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today.

IPL 2023 CSK vs GT Head-to-Head Record:

CSK and GT have faced each other 4 times. Of these 4 games, Chennai has won 1 whereas Gujarat has come out victorious on 3 occasions. Therefore, the head-to-head record of CSK vs GT stands at 1-3.

Meanwhile, both the teams have clashed only once at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, in which the GT emerged victorious.

IPL 2023 CSK vs GT: Details

The much-awaited IPL 2023 final will take place on Sunday (May 28) at 7:30 pm. It will be a clash of the best as Gujarat, who won the title in their debut season last year, will look to add another win. On the other hand, CSK have won the league four times.

