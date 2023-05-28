Watch IPL final MS Dhoni's CSK vs Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans live: Time, live streaming, venue and more details

IPL 2023 CSK vs GT Final: Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final match of Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2023 on Sunday, May 28. The much-awaited showdown between defending champions GT and four-time winners CSK will take place in Ahmedabad today.

Gujarat, who won the title in their debut season last year, will look to add another big win today. In the first qualifier of IPL 2023, Chennai Super Kings defeated defending champion Gujarat Titans by 15 runs to qualify for its 10th IPL final.

IPL 2023 CSK vs GT Head-to-Head Record:

CSK and GT have faced each other 4 times. Of these 4 games, Chennai has won 1 whereas Gujarat has come out victorious on 3 occasions. Therefore, the head-to-head record of CSK vs GT stands at 1-3.

Meanwhile, CSK and GT have clashed only once at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, in which the GT emerged victorious.

Here's all you need to know about IPL 2023 Finale:

IPL 2023 CSK vs GT: When will the match be played?

CSK will face GT in the final match of the IPL 2023 on Sunday, May 28.

IPL 2023 CSK vs GT: Where will the final match be played?

The finale between GT and CSK will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It will start at 7:30 pm IST.

IPL 2023 CSK vs GT: Where to watch on TV

GT vs CSK match will be televised on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channel and Star Sports 4K.

IPL 2023 CSK vs GT: Live streaming details

The final match between CSK and GT will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

