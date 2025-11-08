'IPO = Infinite Paisa Online': Ashneer Grover’s viral skit on IPO mania sparks debate on growth vs profit

Ashneer Grover Takes Aim at Startup IPO Frenzy with Viral Satirical Skit Mocks “loss-making tech founders” chasing sky-high valuations; social media hails it as a reality check for India’s startup ecosystem

Entrepreneur and former BharatPe Managing Director Ashneer Grover has stirred conversation yet again — this time through humour. In a viral Instagram skit, Grover poked fun at India’s new-age startup culture, where “valuation often trumps value,” and founders of loss-making companies still chase blockbuster IPOs.

The reel, originally posted by Sanyam Sharma with the tongue-in-cheek caption “IPO = Infinite Paisa Online”, features Grover playing an investment banker advising two founders — one leading a profitable legacy business and the other, a loss-making tech startup.

'A tale of two founders'

In the skit, actors Sanyam Sharma and Rrajesh Yadav play the two founders vying for Grover’s attention. When the profitable businessman says he runs a 30-year-old enterprise generating ₹1,000 crore in revenue and ₹400 crore in profit, Grover seems disinterested. Instead, he showers praise on the tech founder — whose company makes ₹100 crore in revenue but bleeds ₹700 crore in losses.

“But we’ve got a lot of tech,” the tech founder proudly says, prompting Grover to reward him with an inflated valuation pitch: “Make it six penthouses worth ₹6 crore. We’ll turn this into a ₹7,000 crore IPO… ₹70,000 crore valuation — minus 100 multiple. That’s conservative!”

When the legacy entrepreneur protests that his profitable business deserves more, Grover bluntly tells him to “leave and never show his face again.”

“IPO = Infinite Paisa Online”

The punchline arrives when the tech founder confidently expands IPO as “Infinite Paisa Online,” drawing laughs from viewers but also underscoring the misplaced obsession with valuation over fundamentals.

The disclaimer accompanying the post adds another satirical touch: “No IPOs were unsubscribed during the making of this reel. Valuation is a function of your own perspective… Read the offer document carefully before investing.”

The skit struck a chord across India’s startup circles, sparking both amusement and introspection.

“So true and painfully relatable,” one founder commented, calling it a reflection of how the ecosystem “glorifies losses in the name of growth while overlooking sustainability.”

Another viewer described it as a “direct roast of Peyush Bansal’s Lenskart,” while others praised the realism behind the humour: “More than the humour, the message is across.”

A business head added, “Every market goes through this as valuations are for the future & people see data as the future. But at the same time, founders must remember — profitability is the only key to success. When storytelling ends, the real grind starts.”

Known for his outspoken persona and unfiltered takes on startup culture, Grover’s latest satire echoes his long-standing criticism of India’s “valuation-first” mindset. While the reel is drenched in humour, its message — that sustainable growth must outlast speculative hype — has clearly resonated with founders, investors, and the wider business community alike.