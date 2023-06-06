IRCTC debunks Congress’ ‘thousands of tickets cancelled’ claim after Odisha train mishap 

Indian Railways’ ticket booking arm Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has refuted Congress party’s claim that thousands of people have cancelled their train tickets after the horrid Balasore triple train accident. IRCTC shared a clip of Congress in charge of Bihar, Manipur and Mizoram Bhakta Charan Das at a press conference.

Indian Railways’ ticketing arm said the Congress leader’s claims are “factually incorrect”. IRCTC wrote in a tweet: “This is factually incorrect. Cancellations have not increased. On the contrary, cancellations have reduced from 7.7 lakh on June 1, 2023 to 7.5 lakh on June 3, 2023”.

Bhakta Charan Das said in the video shared by IRCTC that thousands of people have cancelled their tickets after the Balasore accident as they don’t feel safe to travel via train.

The Congress in charge of Bihar, Manipur and Mizoram said: “Such a train accident has never happened in the past. Hundreds of people lost their lives and more than a thousand people were injured. This incident has hurt everyone. Thousands of people have canceled their tickets after the accident. They feel that traveling in the train is not safe”.

This is factually incorrect. Cancellations have not increased. On the contrary, cancellations have reduced from 7.7 Lakh on 01.06.23 to 7.5 Lakh on 03.06.23. https://t.co/tn85n03WPn — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) June 6, 2023

On Friday evening, a speeding Coromandel Express crashed into a goods train. Following this, the Howrah Express collided with the carriages at high speed in Odisha’s Balasore district. The incident can be counted among one of the deadliest train crashes in India.

At least 278 people died and 1,100 were injured due to the incident. Divisional Railway Manager of the Eastern Central Railway Rinkesh Roy said that out of the 278 people who died in the accident, at least 101 bodies are yet to be identified. Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Commissioner Vijay Amrit Kulange told ANI that out of the 193 bodies kept in Bhubaneswar, 80 have been identified whereas 55 have been handed over to relatives.

