Iron rod pierces through head of passenger in Neelachal Express near UP's Aligarh

On Friday, a freak accident occurred on board the Delhi-Kanpur Neelachal Express, killing a man named Hrishikesh Dubey. An iron rod impaled the man sitting in the window seat after breaking through the glass window and striking him in the neck.

The incident occurred around 8.45 am Friday between Danwar and Somna in Aligarh, in the North Central Railways' Prayagraj division. Harikesh Dubey, the passenger, died on the spot. At 9.23 am, the train was stopped at the Aligarh junction following the incident.

“One person died in general coach by external object (iron rod) which damaged the window. The train was stopped at the Aligarh junction at 09.23 hrs,” the railway spokesperson told PTI.

Construction was said to be underway near the tracks at the time of the accident, but the Railways is yet to confirm this. Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been turned over to the GRP, and an investigation has been launched.

“We are looking into the cause of his death and awaiting a post-mortem report. Some work was going on in the neighbouring track and it appears that due to a machine which is used to raise and lower the tracks, along with the speed of the moving train, the rod broke the window and caused the victim’s death,” The Indian Express quoted a senior GRP official as saying.

“The victim was headed to his native place when the incident took place. His family has been informed and they are on the way to Aligarh. Further legal action will be taken after their arrival,” he further added.