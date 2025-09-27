'Is it hard to live in India?': Woman considers leaving US for India, social media debates pros & cons

A social media post by an American of Indian origin has stirred debate online after the user asked if relocating to India would be too difficult. Expressing disillusionment with life in the United States, the poster wrote that they were considering Mumbai or Pune as possible destinations.

“I’m at a point in my life where I want to explore leaving,” the user shared on Reddit. “I have extended family there but I’m not sure if I want to permanently move or if I can even adjust. Ideally, it would be great to have a contractor or short-term job so I can figure out if living there is a good option. Is it lonely like the US, or is the social scene better? I’m a woman too, are those cities safe and do women live alone? I do understand Hindi and Marathi at a basic level, but I’m more comfortable with Marathi. I’d like to learn both and enroll in classes.”

The candid questions resonated with thousands, prompting a wave of replies offering advice and personal experiences.

One user advised staying close to extended family while easing into Indian life. “Everyone wants to live in a place where they feel at home. If you don’t feel that’s the US, you have every right to try India, your ancestral home. Just have a job in hand before moving and treat your time here as a working holiday. If it doesn’t work out, you can always return or try elsewhere,” the commenter suggested.

Another respondent highlighted Pune as a potentially better option than Mumbai. “Knowing Marathi and Hindi already puts you ahead of many Indians who move cities. Your social circle can grow much faster than in the US, where life often feels isolated. But be ready to adapt to workplace hierarchies and consider scouting with interviews before permanently relocating,” they wrote.

Several women also chimed in with firsthand experiences of living alone in Indian cities. One user, who lived in Pune for six years, said she often felt safer in India than in the US. “I could go out at night on my two-wheeler without feeling unsafe. In the US, I fear gun violence more. Mumbai and Pune are vibrant, lively, and it’s easier to make friends than in the US,” she explained.

Others cautioned that cultural adjustments such as traffic, punctuality, and subtle social codes could take time. Still, the consensus was that the move could be rewarding if approached with preparation and flexibility.

The discussion reflects a growing trend of diaspora Indians exploring “reverse migration” in search of better quality of life, family ties, and cultural belonging — while also weighing practical concerns like employment and safety.