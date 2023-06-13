Weather update: IMD predicts intense heatwave in these states for the next two days

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a heatwave advisory for several states including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha in the next few days. The Met department said in its forecast that severe heat wave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during the next 2 days.

It added heat wave conditions are very likely to continue in isolated pockets over south Uttar Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand during the next 5 days. Heat wave conditions are also likely to prevail in Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha for the next 2 days and over Telangana during the next 24 hours. There is no risk of a heat wave in Delhi, Haryana or Punjab.

The Met Department, however, said the national capital is expected to witness hotter and drier weather in the coming days. IMD also mentioned that the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 42 degrees Celsius.

Heat wave in Telangana

Sravani, scientist of Hyderabad Meteorological Centre, told ANI that heat wave conditions are likely to prevail in districts such as Bhadari Kothagudem and Khammam in Telangana for two days. She noted: “The heat wave conditions are also expected in Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Medak, Adilabad, Nirmal, Hanumakonda, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Khammam because the temperatures are rising continuously”.

Sravani further said thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected in northern and eastern parts of Telangana whereas central Telangana is likely to experience thunderstorms and lightning conditions with isolated rainfall. She added maximum temperatures may hover around 38 degrees Celsius to 40 degrees Celsius in the next 5 days.

Heat wave in Andhra Pradesh

The Met department has also predicted heat wave conditions in Andhra Pradesh for one day. Sravani said heat wave conditions in the southern state will start subsiding tomorrow onwards since monsoon onset will already be there in southern parts of Andhra Pradesh. She added: “In the next 2-3 days, it will reach towards Rayalaseema and south coastal Andhra Pradesh”.

(With agency inputs)

