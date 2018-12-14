Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding reception starts in Mumbai; check out latest pictures from venue

Isha Ambani and Anand Ambani, who tied the nuptial knot at a grand wedding at their residence Antilia in Mumbai on Wednesday, are hosting a reception at Jio Gardens in Mumbai. The venue was all decked up with different colour flower motifs. Jio Garden was decorated with flower settings as an ode to the couple's grandmothers, reports suggested. Prominent among those who have already arrived at the venue included Kiran Bedi, Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, badminton star Saina Nehwal, senior NC leader Farooq Abdullah, and Congress leader Kapil Sibal.

The theme for the reception was formal. Anand Piramal was seen wearing black bandhgala, while the bride was wearing a golden lehenga. Mukesh Ambani also looked dapper with black bandhgala suit, while Nita Ambani was seen adorning pink lehenga.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal arrive for their reception in Mumbai. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani have also reached the venue pic.twitter.com/2Yc8Nq8uvE - ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2018

Though the celebrations for the Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding are going on for about four months -- with a royal engagement ceremony in Lake Como in Italy and pre-wedding bash in the City of Lakes Udaipur and later a wedding ceremony at Antilia -- today's event is an open-air wedding reception. There is also a separate reception for the employees of both Reliance Industries and Piramal Group on Saturday.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti arrives for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding reception in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/U07SnE7PYo - ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2018

Like the grand affair at Mukesh and Nita Ambani's residence was attended by the who's who of the entertainment, sport and politics world, today's reception could see the presence of several celebrities from the worlds of Bollywood, sports and business. A musical concert will also be held for guests at the venue. Some reports suggest Oscar and Grammy-winning music director AR Rehman and tabla maestro Zakir Hussain could perform at the venue.

The wedding ceremony was attended by several famous personalities including Pranab Mukherjee, Rajnath Singh, Mamata Banerjee, Shahrukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Hillary Clinton, Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan, to name a few.

Isha Ambani is the daughter of Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in India, whose company Reliance Industries (RIL) is the biggest conglomerate in the country. Anand Piramal is the son of billionaire Ajay Piramal and Swati Piramal, who own the Piramal Group, a global business conglomerate.

