ISRO launches CARTOSAT 3: 10 main highlights

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday launched its earth imaging and mapping satellite CARTOSAT-3 along with 13 other nano-satellites from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota.

CARTOSAT-3, an advanced Indian earth observation satellite built and developed by ISRO, was launched from the second launch pad at the scheduled time of 9.28 am. It was injected into an orbit of 509 km at an inclination of 97.5 degree to the equator.

Also Read: ISRO launches PSLV-C47 with Cartosat-3, 13 USA nanosatellites

Here's all you need to know about advanced earth imaging and mapping satellite CARTOSAT-3:

CARTOSAT-3 satellite is a third generation agile advanced satellite having high resolution imaging capability. The satellite will replace the IRS series.

This happens to be first mission after Chandrayaan 2. According to ISRO, the mission life of CARTOSAT-3 is five years.

The CARTOSAT-3 has an overall mass of over 1,600 kilograms and a panchromatic resolution of 25 cm, which helps it conduct satellite imaging with the highest resolution.

The space research organisation said this mission is a huge leap from the previous payloads in the CARTOSAT series.

The satellite will address the increased user demand for large-scale urban planning, rural resource and infrastructure development, coastal land use and land cover.

The rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C47 carried the CARTOSAT-3 satellite along with the other commercial nano-satellites for the US. 13 Commercial Nanosatellites from the US were also successfully injected into designated orbit.

These satellites were launched under commercial arrangement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the commercial arm of ISRO.

With the launch of CARTOSAT-3, the ISRO hit a milestone of launching over 300 foreign satellites.

This was the 74th launch vehicle mission from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota.

This is the 21st flight of PSLV in 'XL' configuration (with 6 solid strap-on motors).

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar