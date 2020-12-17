ISRO's PSLV-C50 mission successful; communication satellite CMS-01 placed in orbit

India has successfully launched its latest communication satellite CMS-01 on board its polar satellite launch vehicle -- PSLV-C50 -- from the spaceport at Sriharikota island in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. This was the second and last launch this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)'s trusted polar rocket PSLV-C50 injected the communication satellite into the predefined orbit nearly 20 minutes after lift-off from the second launch pad at the Sriharikota spaceport.

CMS-01 is the 42nd communication satellite of ISRO and is envisaged for providing services in Extended-C Band of the frequency spectrum covering India, Lakshadweep, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

K Sivan, Chairman, ISRO, while addressing scientists from the Mission Control Centre, said, "I am extremely happy to declare that the PSLV-C50 successfully injected CMS-01 communication satellite precisely into the predefined sub-Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit."

"In another four days from now, the satellite will be placed into the specified slot into the GTO," he said.

Sivan added that the latest communication satellite is going to function as a replacement for GSAT-12 satellite, launched 11 years ago. As per the national space agency, communication satellite CMS-01 will have a lifespan of more than seven years.

Sivan, while congratulating ISRO's launch and satellite vehicle teams, said: "I am sure that this satellite will be doing all the functions as planned successfully."

Outlining ISRO'S future missions -- Chandrayaan-3, flagship mission Aditya L-1 and Gaganyaan -- he added that they were planning to have missions at the earliest. These included the much-awaited GSLV (Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle) and SSLV (Small Satellite Launch Vehicle) missions.

"Series of missions are on hand and as usual team ISRO will rise to the occasion," Sivan said.

PSLV-C50 is the 22nd flight of PSLV in 'XL' configuration (equipped with six strap-on motors), and it was the 77th launch vehicle mission from Sriharikota, about 120 km from Chennai.

It follows the successful launch of PSLV-C49 (EOS-01) earth observation satellite and nine customer spacecraft on November 7 which was ISRO's first mission of the year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

