ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 mission to be launched on July 14

Business Today
Chandrayaan-3 mission will be launched on the Moon on July 14, announced Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday through a tweet.

At 2:35 pm, the spacecraft will lift off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, ISRO announced after transporting the spacecraft encapsulated aboard the rocket to the launchpad.

Previously, ISRO said that the mission would launch on July 13; however, the date has now been revised.

ISRO chief S Somnath announced that the launch window remains open until July 19, and if the launch does not happen on the scheduled date, it could be moved to a backup date until July 19. Somnath showed confidence that the mission will soft-land on the moon this time.

The third entry in the Chandrayaan series, Chandrayaan-3, is India's second attempt at a soft landing on the Moon's surface. Only three nations have managed to successfully land a spacecraft on the airless lunar surface to date.

Chandrayaan-3 is equipped with a lander and a rover, and the spacecraft will embark on a nearly two-month-long journey to the Moon. Chandrayaan-3 will first be injected into the lunar orbit before initiating the landing approach.

The lander is capable of softly landing at the designated lunar site and deploying the rover, according to the Indian space agency. When the rover is moving, it will do an in-situ chemical analysis on the lunar surface.

Published on: Jul 06, 2023, 6:54 PM IST
