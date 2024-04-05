'It is really unfair and unjust': Passenger incurs loss of Rs 7,390 due to cancelled Bengaluru-Kochi flight

A passenger expressed her frustration after a Bengaluru-Kochi flight cancellation resulted in her losing Rs 7,390. She had booked her ticket on Alliance Air and shared her experience on Instagram, stating that the flight did not depart from Bengaluru as indicated on the boarding pass. Additionally, she mentioned that no alternative flight was provided to the passengers.

According to the Instagram post, the incident occurred on March 24. The flyer disclosed that airline officials informed passengers that the flight was cancelled due to a technical fault.

"Yesterday I lost my 7390 rupees due to Alliance Air service and staff. It only happened because of the staff handling the boarding gate. I booked Bengaluru - Kochi ticket on Alliance Airlines yesterday - 24/03/2024. The boarding time of the flight did not start as stated in the boarding pass.. One hour passed. All the passengers started questioning."

"Why didn’t boarding start yet ? There was no proper response from your staff. when all the passengers raised their voices, they only told us that alliance air cancelled due to technical fault and customers can book another flight," the flyer wrote and attached a video to her post.

The flyer also mentioned that the airline assured a full refund for the flight cancellation. Trusting their assurance, she booked another Indigo flight for the same amount.

"They said that the full amount of this ticket will be refunded. By trusting the staff words I booked a new ticket with indigo airline which cost 7390 and one of the other staff of alliance airline came and said alternative flight is working and no refund for the ticket. Each employee was saying different things. I lost my amount due to their mistake and miscommunication. It is really unfair and unjust," she wrote.

This is not the first time passengers have expressed anger over flight cancellations. In May, numerous GoAir passengers turned to X (formerly Twitter) to express their frustration and disappointment after the airline cancelled all their flights.