'IT looks good when you're young but...': Redditor stares at bleak future despite high salary

An Indian IT professional in his mid-30s has expressed deep concerns about job security, heavy taxation, and the absence of a social safety net, despite being perceived as “privileged.” He said that what makes it worse is that he does not have any safety net if something untoward happens.

Writing on Reddit, the employee highlighted three main anxieties shaping his outlook. First, he fears career instability as he approaches his 40s. “IT looks good when you’re young, but after 40 most people are quietly thrown out because they cost more than a fresher,” he wrote, underscoring the sector’s reputation for age-related job cuts.

Second, he said his seemingly high income does not translate into financial security. With 40% income tax, 30–40% GST on purchases, and additional levies on savings and investments, he claimed his take-home wealth is far less than what outsiders assume.

Third, he pointed to the lack of a fallback option or state support. “If something bad happens, there is no safety net,” he said, noting the pressure of high school fees and limited access to scholarships or reservation benefits for his children.

The poster also revealed ambivalence about migrating abroad. While relocation might offer opportunities, he worried that without permanent residency, he would still be tied to employers and risk uprooting his family again.

What troubles him most, however, is the perception of privilege. “If I talk about this, people instantly shut me down. But I don’t feel privileged. I feel like a donor class—taxed, squeezed, and disposable,” he wrote, questioning what life would look like a decade from now.

His candid account has resonated with many professionals online, sparking debate about job stability, taxation, and middle-class insecurities in India’s booming tech sector.

"Believe me this is in the mind of 90 percent of techies right now," a user commented.

"This is a difficult truth! What I can say is, try to build up some other streams of income like real estate rent or small freelance business, maybe even teaching and mentoring students. Reduce recurring expenses as much as possible, invest as much as possible based on your risk threshold. Up skill always and absolutely like your life depends on it. Document it. And do not stay loyal to any company or organisation, keep searching for better opportunities always! Also a positive thinking: you have your own house and car, that’s already good, you just need to figure out recurring expenses," a second user weighed in.

A third user wrote: "Only solution I see right now is to start a side hustle."

"I feel you. All I get is bro you are doing good. Bro you are so lucky. Bro you are living life. They don't know how stressed I am on daily basis. After slogging away I get some money which again goes away in all kinds of responsibilities. It's like I am filling a bucket with holes," another user commented.