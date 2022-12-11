'It was never my wish': Anand Mahindra reveals why he'll never become India's richest person

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra responded to a user's inquiry from a month ago about when he would come in at number one on the list of richest Indians. Anand Mahindra is ranked 91 by Forbes and has a net worth of $2.1 billion.

To which Mahindra responded, “The truth is that I will never become the richest. Because this was never my wish."

Netizens praised him after seeing his response. "Richest is the one, who doesn't need anything more," tweeted one user in response to his post.

Another one wrote, “Your heart is your treasure! You've already won our hearts, Sir" Some other commented, “Anand sir is like Ratan Tata sir. No greed of rich and No fear for normal living. They work for people and better future of our country. We seen it's in covid situation."

Another user commented, “I don't think those who've reached there ever wished to be richest in world. they're beyond such small thinking. They're just expanding business to best of their abilities & reached that milestone in the process. I'm sure, you can also reach there even if you don't wish for it."

A Twitter user wrote, “The Eagle always fly above cloud, Rankings are for those who need external http://validation.you definitely don’t need it, what you created will produce many Richest people in India.”

Anand Mahindra, who heads the $19 billion (revenue) Mahindra & Mahindra conglomerate, is the third generation scion of the Mahindra family. Mahindra plans to introduce five new electric SUVs in India and other markets between 2024 and 2026, it was further stated.

