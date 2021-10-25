James Michael Tyler aka Gunther in 'Friends' dies; fans, friends mourn death

James Michael Tyler, an actor beloved for his portrayal of Gunther on Friends, died of prostate cancer on Sunday, October 24. He was 59.

Tyler died peacefully in his Los Angeles home. The actor was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in September 2018. Tyler shared his story earlier this year, becoming a campaigner for individuals with prostates to get a first blood test as early as 40 years old.

Jennifer Aniston was one of the many people taking to social media to remember her pal who played Gunther on the hit show Friends.

The actress mourned James in a Sunday night Instagram post that read: "Friends would not have been the same without you. Thank you for the laughter you brought to the show and to all of our lives. You will be so missed #JamesMichaelTyler."

Courteney Cox also took to Instagram to remember "the size of gratitude" the late actor "brought into the room and showed every day on set."

Lisa Kudrow and Matt le Blanc have also paid their tributes to the late actor on Instagram saying “Thank you for being there for us all.”

The official Friends Twitter page passed on a message from Warner Bros. Television Studios, writing: “Warner Bros. Television mourns the loss of James Michael Tyler, a beloved actor and integral part of our FRIENDS family. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues and fans.”

Warner Bros. Television mourns the loss of James Michael Tyler, a beloved actor and integral part of our FRIENDS family. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues and fans. ❤️☕️ pic.twitter.com/9coGnT5BHz — FRIENDS (@FriendsTV) October 24, 2021

Not only his colleagues, Tyler's fans took to social media to mourn the actor's death.

"And when I'm in a cafe, or I see a man with hair brighter than the sun, I'll think of you" 💔 Rest in peace James Micheal Tyler — Tharumalee (@tharumaleee) October 25, 2021

Devastating news about James Michael Tyler.

Gunther will remain an iconic sitcom character forever.

Friends wouldn’t have been the same without him.

He will always be remembered as the “seventh friend” ❤️#RIPJamesMichaelTyler pic.twitter.com/EoYUc238PE — claire. (@blissfulfiction) October 25, 2021

Aww. Gunther, the best Background-Chill-Dude- in broadcast television history.

RIP, James Micheal Tyler pic.twitter.com/VdvuC86ZmB — Cindi Killian (@CindiKillian) October 25, 2021

James Micheal Tyler will always have a special place in the heart of all the friends fans. Thank God for an angel who for 10 years despite being a secondary character made our hearts fluttered with joy with his amazing presence. SHINE BRIGHTER THAN SUN IN HEAVEN lik gunther'shair pic.twitter.com/jr9g7he2ww — Moon (@CatsperAcatlady) October 25, 2021

Earlier in the day, Tyler's family released a statement which read: "The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh 'Friend'), from the hit series Friends, but Michael’s loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate, and loving husband."

Tyler was well known for his performance as Gunther, a worker at the Central Perk cafe who reserves an unrequited love for Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel, on NBC’s sitcom Friends.

Dubbed by fans as “the seventh Friend,” the actor was a series mainstay, first appearing in the second episode of Friends and returning as a guest star across the remainder of its 10-year run. He is the most frequently appearing recurring guest star across the series.

While undergoing treatment, Tyler continued to perform, starring in two short films -- The Gesture and the Word and Processing -- and earning best-actor awards at various domestic and international film festivals.

Tyler is survived by his wife, Jennifer Carno.

