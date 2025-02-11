Japanese influencer relies on income from 3 wives, aspires to father 54 children

Ryuta Watanabe, a 36-year-old Japanese social media influencer, has garnered attention for his unconventional lifestyle. Despite earning approximately 1.25 million yen (Rs 7 lakh) monthly, he admits to relying on the income of his three partners to cover household expenses. Watanabe, who refers to himself as a "himo otoko" – a term for a man financially dependent on women – lives with his three partners and four children, including twins.

While Watanabe refers to the women as his wives, polygamy is not legal in Japan, and the relationships are unregistered partnerships. He also maintains a separate, on-again-off-again relationship with a fourth partner and has seven additional children from past relationships.

Watanabe's ambition extends beyond his unique domestic situation; he aspires to father 54 children, surpassing the record held by Tokugawa Ienari, a Japanese shogun who had 53 children with his 27 concubines. According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), Watanabe claims to engage in sexual activity more than 28 times a week to increase his chances of conceiving and abstains from masturbation to "not waste his sperm."

Watanabe's career path has been varied. After dropping out of secondary school, he held over 20 part-time jobs before finding his niche as a gigolo, a profession he believes he was "born to do." He began his career as an online influencer in 2024, sharing glimpses of his polygamous lifestyle on social media, which he claims earns him millions of yen.

However, his lifestyle has drawn mixed reactions online. One social media user commented, "What he does looks nothing different from a cult religion, and it scares me."

Others expressed concerns about the well-being of his children, anticipating potential criticism and bullying due to their unconventional family structure. "I wish you didn't involve the kids in your lifestyle. First of all, what I was saying was too childhood, and I was embarrassed when I read it, one user said."

Some have also speculated whether he could be a good option for hard-working women who want children but not marriage.