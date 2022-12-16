Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra surpasses Usain Bolt to become world's most written-about athlete in 2022

In the twenty-first century, very few have succeeded in surpassing Usain Bolt and that includes Indian Neeraj Chopra. According to World Athletics, the gold medalist in the men's javelin event from the Tokyo Olympics surpassed Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt as the track and field athlete who received the most media attention in 2022.



According to World Athletics, the charismatic Bolt, who retired in 2017, is replaced in 2022 by Indian javelin ace Neeraj Chopra. Bolt still holds the 100- and 200-meter world records.



Chopra had a fantastic year, coming in second place at the world championships in Eugene, Oregon, becoming the first athlete from his nation to win the Diamond League final in the javelin, and becoming only the second Indian to win a medal at the global level after Anju Bobby George's bronze in the women's long jump in 2003.



According to data from media analysis firm Unicepta, 812 articles were written about Chopra, more than the Jamaicans Elaine Thompson-Herah (751 articles), Shelley-Ann Fraser-Pryce (698) and Shericka Jackson, the women's 200-meter world champion (679).



"It is an interesting one. For the first time this year Usain Bolt has not led the list of the most written about athletes of the year,” World Athletics' president, Sebastian Coe, told news agencies.



"For me it is a fabulous example of resilience and fortitude and simple determination to stay at the top of their game and they (athletes) have done that. It is primarily through their efforts that athletics has really started to grow again in popularity and gained more broadcast hours," Coe added.



According to Coe, Bolt, who has won the sprint double at three consecutive Olympics, still contributes significantly to sport promotion, but his time is limited by the numerous sponsorship and publicity deals he has secured since quitting the track.



The increased exposure for other athletes, according to Coe, was due reward for a "really challenging year" and one "we did not plan for," as the world championships were moved a year later to accommodate the pandemic-delayed Olympics.