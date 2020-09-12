JEE Main 2020 result: 24 candidates get 100% percentile; here's how to check marks

The JEE Mains 2020 results for Paper 1 or BTech were released on the official website on late Friday night. Total 24 students scored 100% percentile in the engineering entrance exam, according to the merit list issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA). These results are based on the candidates' performance in the tests conducted in January and September.

The 24 students, who secured 100% percentile include 8 students from Telangana, 5 from Delhi, 4 from Rajasthan, 2 from Haryana and 1 each from Gujarat and Maharashtra. JEE (Main) was conducted in January and September 1-6, with the second cycle getting postponed twice due to the coronavirus induced lockdowns.

A total of 8.58 lakh students registered for the JEE Mains exam for admission into engineering courses in IITs, NITs, and Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), while only 74% of them appeared for the exams. The NTA conducted the JEE Mains exams across 660 examination centres all over India.

Here's how to check JEE Mains 2020 results online

Step 1: Visit the official website- jeemains.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link reading 'JEE Mains Result 2020'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter the required credentials and the security PIN number provided

Step 5: Hit the submit button

Step 6: Your 'JEE Main Result 2020' will appear on screen

Step 7: Download and save for future use

The JEE Mains 2020 scorecard will comprise details like candidate's rank and score details with subject marks. It will also carry personal information such as name, category, parent's name, gender, date of birth and other details like application and roll numbers.

JEE Mains 2020 toppers

Here's the list of JEE Mains 2020 toppers

What after JEE Mains?

The JEE Main scores shall determine if the candidate fits among the top 2, 50,000. In this case, they can appear for JEE Advanced exams for admission into IITs. Even if you are not able to secure one of the top ranks, you can utilise your JEE Mains scores to get into various other engineering colleges such as NITs, CFTIs, IIITs, state-level engineering colleges and several private engineering colleges.

Due to COVID-19 crisis, the criteria of minimum 75% marks in Class 12 board exams for admission into NITs and CFTIs has been done away with this year and the admissions will solely be based on JEE Mains 2020 scores. The candidates may also find out that their JEE Mains January 2020 marks are better than what they scored in JEE Mains September 2020 in which case, they can go ahead and take admissions on the basis of your JEE Mains January scores.

