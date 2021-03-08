JEE Main Result 2021: Scores for exams conducted on February 23-26 released

Results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 February session have been announced. The results announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) are for the JEE Main examinations conducted between February 23 and February 26. Candidates who had taken JEE Main 2021 can check the results at JEE official website - jeemain.nta.nic.

NTA had released the answer key for JEE Main 2021 February examination on March 1, giving a chance to candidates to raise objections. The NTA authorities then examined the objections of the candidates. The final key was prepared after making changes to the original key, as required, according to The Hindustan Times.

NTA has announced the JEE Main 2021 February session results based on this final key. NTA will no longer entertain any grievances in this regard.

JEE Main Ranks would be calculated by NTA only after all sessions of JEE Main, i.e. the ones in March, April and May, have concluded. The cutoff marks for JEE Advanced would only be shared at the time of the final JEE Main 2021 results. This is expected in June 2021.

A total of 6.05 lakh candidates sat for the JEE Main 2021 February session. Around 22 lakh candidates had registered for the exam. The registrations for the March session have closed. The registration for April and May sessions are however still open.

