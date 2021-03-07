JEE Main Result 2021: Results of JEE Main February session expected today

The results of JEE Main 2021 conducted in February are expected to be released today i.e March 7. Candidates who are awaiting JEE Main 2021 result should keep an eye on the JEE official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in for updates regarding the result. National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue the NTA score or percentile rank to the candidates who had taken JEE Main 2021 in February.

Here are a few important things candidates should know about JEE Main 2021 result for the February examination:

Candidates should note that the result date is as per the calendar of Past Examinations which was updated on the official website

nta.ac.in. No further notice regarding the exam result has been released yet. Only Paper 1 results are expected to be released today.

Calculated from the performance of all the candidates, a minimum of 6 toppers would receive 100 percentile rank for the 6 exam shifts conducted in February 2021.

Percentile rank or NTA score is calculated through a normalisation process, which has been shared by NTA on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main Ranks are not expected to be announced today. JEE Main Ranks would be calculated by NTA only after all sessions of JEE

Main i.e the ones in March, April and May have concluded. The cutoff marks for JEE Advanced would only be shared at the time of the final JEE Main 2021 results. This is expected in June 2021.

NTA will share percentile rank till 8 decimal places, this will not change after other sessions. If students score better percentile in other sessions then that would be used to calculate rank.

A total of 6.05 lakh candidates sat for the JEE Main 2021 February session. Around 22 lakh candidates had registered for the exam. The registration for the March session has closed. The registrations for April and May sessions are however still open.

