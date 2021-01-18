JEE, NEET, board exams will be based on reduced syllabus: Education Minister

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has stated that students will be asked questions based on the reduced syllabus for the upcoming board examinations in 2021. Nishank was interacting with the students and teachers of Kendriya Vidyalaya in a live webinar. The Education Minister also explained that JEE Main 2021 and NEET 2021 will also be held on the basis of reduced syllabus.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and several other boards had reduced the syllabus for Class 12 and Class 10 board exams scheduled in 2021 due to academic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Education Minister during the live webinar said, "The students will only have to study the revised syllabus for their CBSE board exams and other exams based upon CBSE board syllabus 2021 such as (Joint Entrance Examination (JEE 2021) and National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET)). The questions will only be asked from that portion".

Nishank also stated that schools will resume offline classes soon. Offline classes were halted in March 2020 as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 pandemic. While schools have been opened for certain classes in some states, many students are still attending classes online. The minister added that online classes will continue even as offline classes begin to resume.

Earlier, Nishank had announced the CBSE exams dates. He had also announced the JEE Main 2021 dates. CBSE theory exams will be conducted between May 4 and June 10 while practical examinations will start from March 1 and are expected to continue till theory papers begin. The CBSE 2021 exam results will be declared by July 15, 2021.

While JEE Main 2021 examinations will be conducted from February 23 to February 26, the JEE Advanced examination will be held on July 3, 2021.

The minister stated that the engineering entrance exams will held in multiple shifts from next year. These are - February, March, April and May.

The candidates who want to apply can do so through the website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. The results of the February session of JEE Main 2021 would be released in March.

Also Read: JEE Mains 2021 dates announced; Aspirants to get 4 attempts, first phase from Feb 23-26

Also Read: JEE Main 2021 dates, schedule to be announced today