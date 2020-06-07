Jio raises Rs 5,683 crore from Abu Dhabi Investment Authority; total investments near Rs 1 lakh crore

Jio Platforms on Sunday announced an investment of Rs 5,683.50 crore by a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA). This investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), parent of Jio Platforms, said in an exchange filing.

"ADIA's investment will translate into a 1.16% equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis," the company said. Now, the total investments that Jio has raised from various investors in the past few weeks stand at Rs 97,885.65 crore. The investors include Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR,Mubadala and ADIA.

The company said that Morgan Stanley acted as financial advisor in the deal and AZB & Partners, Davis Polk & Wardwell acted as legal counsel.

"I am delighted that ADIA, with its track record of more than four decades of successful long-term value investing across the world, is partnering with Jio Platforms in its mission to take India to digital leadership and generate inclusive growth opportunities. This investment is a strong endorsement of our strategy and India's potential," Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, said.

"Jio Platforms is at the forefront of India's digital revolution, poised to benefit from major socio-economic developments and the transformative effects of technology on the way people live and work. The rapid growth of the business, which has established itself as a market leader in just four years, has been built on a strong track record of strategic execution. Our investment in Jio is a further demonstration of ADIA's ability to draw on deep regional and sector expertise to invest globally in market leading companies and alongside proven partners," Hamad Shahwan Aldhaheri, Executive Director of the Private Equities Department at ADIA, said.

While Facebook signed a deal to purchase 9.99 per cent of Jio Platforms, Silver Lake Partners and its co-investors will take a 2.08 per cent stake in Jio. Similarly, Vista Equity Partners will take a 2.32 per cent stake, General Atlantic 1.34 per cent, KKR 2.32 per cent and Mubadala 1.85 per cent.

