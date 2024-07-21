'JK Rowling is absolutely right': Elon Musk after 'Harry Potter' author reveals cure for 'gender dysphoria'

JK Rowling has recently argued that the "best cure" for gender dysphoria is allowing children to go through puberty. The Harry Potter author, who has faced significant criticism for her views on transgender issues, has recently received support from Elon Musk, the world's richest person.

“The vast majority of children grow out of gender dysphoria if allowed to go through puberty. The single best cure is letting nature take its course,” Rowling wrote on X, referring to a study by the Society For Evidence Based Gender Medicine.

In response to a report on this, Musk posted on X, "Well, JK Rowling is absolutely right! Almost every child goes through some kind of identity crisis during puberty. It is deeply wrong to make them permanently infertile with 'puberty blockers'. If they still wish to transition as adults, provided they are fully informed of the risks, they can then make decisions as consenting adults."

Previously, when Rowling was expressing her anti-trans views on X, Musk suggested she should write less about transgender issues and focus on sharing “interesting and positive content” instead.