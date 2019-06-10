JKBOSE 11th Result 2019: Jammu division results declared, here's how to check on jkbose.ac.in

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the results of Jammu division for the summer zone on its official website- jkbose.ac.in. The higher secondary Part one annual result was declared yesterday (June 9). The HS Part one result is equal to Class 11th result. Earlier, the Jammu board had declared the HS result for Kashmir division on its official website.

As per reports, Tehniyat Sheikh from SRM Welkin Higher Secondary School in Sopore town has emerged as the topper in JKBOSE 11th Result 2019 with a score of 493 out of 500 in the Commerce stream.

Here's how to check JKBOSE 11th Result 2019:

Step-1: Visit the official website of the Board.

Step-2: Click on the link which says, 'JKBOSE 11th Result 2019'.

Step-3: Once the link opens, enter your details like name and roll number.

Step-4: Click on 'Submit'.

Step-5: JKBOSE 11th Result 2019 will be displayed on screen.

Step-6: Download the result and take a print out for future references.

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) was set up with a vision of enabling students throughout the state of Jammu and Kashmir to realize their full potential. As many as 4,225 schools are affiliated to the State board. It is the main board of school education in Jammu and Kashmir and conducts the exams for Jammu, Kashmir, Leh, and Kargil divisions.

