JIPMER MBBS result 2019 declared; Arunangshu Bhattacharya tops with 99.9986 percentile

The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER) has declared MBBS result 2019. Arunangshu Bhattacharya has topped the JIPMER MBBS exam 2019 followed by Prateek Upadhyay.

Bhattacharya has secured 99.9986761 percentile while Upadhyay has secured 99.9985639 . Bhattacharya has also obtained AIR-19 in NEET this year. Empati Kushwanth has secured the first position in the OBC category (99.9885112 percentile), Abhishek Somnath Gholap in the SC category (99.9755863 percentile), and Amgoth Sharath Pawar in the ST category (99.8199558 percentile).

Candidates can check their result at jipmer.edu.in

JIPMER has released notification on counselling dates. The counselling for candidates under unreserved category will be conducted on June 26 Wednesday, counselling for OBC/SC/ST candidates will be held on June 27 Thursday, and counselling for the Puducherry and NRI candidates will be conducted on June 28 Friday.

As mentioned in JIPMER prospectus, before the counselling session, JIPMER will conduct verification of biometric fingerprint, photo and certificates ( for list of certificates to be brought on a day of counselling).

The JIPMER MBBS examination was held on June 2, 2019. This year, around 1.45 lakh candidates appeared for the entrance exam.

JIPMER and AIIMS are the two institutes throughout the country who have their own entrance exams for MBBS. All other institutions in India conduct their MBBS admissions through NEET. The NEET exam is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NAT).

