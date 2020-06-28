JKBOSE 12th Result 2020 for Jammu declared on jkbose.ac.in; here's how to check result, list of toppers

The Jammu Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the JKBOSE 12th class result 2020 on its official website- jkbose.ac.in. The state board has also released the merit list for JKBOSE 12th result 2020.

How to check your class 12 results at the official JKBOSE website

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, "Annual 2020 (Regular) Jammu (Summer Zone)"

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter your roll number and click on 'View Result' tab

Step 5: Your JKBOSE 12th result 2020 will appear on screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference

JKBOSE class 12 result 2020: List of toppers

Total five students have topped the science stream by scoring 98.6 per cent marks. Ritika Sharma has topped the Arts stream by scoring 99 per cent whereas Kirti has topped the Commerce stream by scoring 98.4 per cent.

JKBOSE class 12 results 2020: Number of students appeared, pass percentage

According to the JKBOSE result gazette, a total of 33,779 students appeared for the class 12 JKBOSE examinations 2020. Out of these students, 26,139 students cleared the JKBOSE class 12 exam. The overall pass percentage stood at 77% this year. Girls outperformed the boys in every stream as the total pass percentage among girls stood at 82% whereas among boys, this figure was 73%.