Jobs in BSNL! Telco invites applications for 300 posts of management trainees; salary up to Rs 50,000 per month

State-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has invited applications for 300 posts of management trainees, of which 150 posts will be filled from outside candidates, and the rest from internal candidates. "Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. (BSNL, proposes to fill up 300 posts of Management Trainee (MT) (Telecom Operations). Out of these 300 posts, 150 posts will be filled up from open market (External candidates)," BSNL said in a statement.

Important dates

The online registration for these jobs will start on December 26, which will go on till January 26, 2019. The online assessment of the forms will be held on March 17, 2019.

Age

The age of the candidates applying for these posts should not exceed 30 years as of August 2019. However, the upper age limit in case of SC/ST candidates has been relaxed by 5 years; OBC category candidates by 3 years; PWD (person with a disability) general candidates by 10 years; PWD SC/ST candidates by 15 years; and PWD OBC candidates by 13 years. Ex-servicemen and residents of Jammu and Kashmir will also get relaxation as per the Central government rules.

Reservation, mode of payment

Of the total 150 posts that will be filled by the external candidates, a total of 76 are for general posts; 23 for SC category posts; 11 for ST candidates; and 40 for OBC candidates. The online application fee for general, as well as OBC candidates, is Rs 2,200, whereas SC/ST candidates will have to pay Rs 1,100. There's no offline mode of payment. The candidates can pay application fee through credit or debit card or net banking.

How to apply

Go to externalexam.bsnl.co.in and click on the 'Click here to Continue' button.

The online link to apply for the management trainee post will appear after December 26 on the tab that opens next, following which you can fill in all the required details.

Salary

The management trainee will be appointed in the pay scale of Rs 24,900-50,500 with an annual increment of 3 per cent of basic pay, besides other benefits like HRA, medical benefits, etc.

Essential qualification

Bachelor of Engineering or Bachelor of Technology degree or equivalent engineering degree in telecommunications, electronics, computer/IT and electrical with minimum 60 per cent marks (55 per cent for SC/ST candidates). The candidates should have completed the course on a regular full-time basis. Those with regular MBA or MTech degree will be given preference.