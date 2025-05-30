'Journey gets lonely, like...': Anil Agarwal’s warns young founders on the uphill grind of entrepreneurship

Young founders often find themselves navigating an unforgiving path. Beneath the surface of funding announcements and startup buzz lies a punishing grind — marked by long nights, high stakes, and emotional tolls that few outside the circle truly understand.

Financial uncertainty, the burden of leadership, and the quiet sting of isolation weigh heavily on those trying to build something from nothing. It’s a lonely climb, where even small victories come at a personal cost — and often, with no one to share them with.

Anil Agarwal, Chairman of Vedanta Group, pulled back the curtain on these struggles in a candid post, laying bare the emotional toll of entrepreneurship.

Dear young founders, here’s something no one warns you about…



The journey you’ve chosen? It gets lonely.



The early years feel like living in a pressure cooker.



Every day, you make decisions that could move your dream forward or take it a step back.



It feels like shouting… pic.twitter.com/9DhoS71zAx — Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) May 30, 2025

“Every day, you make decisions that could move your dream forward or take it a step back. It feels like shouting into the void,” Agarwal wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Addressing young founders directly, he added, “The journey you’ve chosen? It gets lonely. The early years feel like living in a pressure cooker... like building in the dark.”

Agarwal reflected on the deep sense of solitude many founders face despite being surrounded by teams and supporters. “Kehne ko saath apne ek duniya chalti hai, but the truth is, most people around you will not get it. Not because they don’t care, but because they’ve never had to believe in something invisible,” he said.

Drawing a vivid analogy, he added, “Mount Everest ki chadhai pe bheed nahi hoti… the higher you climb, the fewer people you see. But that doesn’t mean you’re lost. It just means you’re on a rare path.”

He closed with a personal memory to anchor his message. “And on the loneliest nights, find something that reminds you of home. For me, it was maaji ki shawl in a cold London flat. Just remember: Safar bhale hi akela ho, raasta apna hona chahiye…”