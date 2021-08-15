JSW Paints offers to paint homes of all athletes who represented India at Olympics since 1947

Even as Tokyo Olympics 2020 has ended, the buzz which the Games created still seems to be not over. On the occasion of Independence Day, JSW Paints offered to paint homes of all athletes who have represented India at the Olympics since the country gained independence.

The JSW Group company in a Twitter post said that it will paint the houses of Olympians who have represented India under its new initiative 'Sundar Bharat'.

The company also posted a short video saying the new initiative is a way to salute the performance of Indian Olympians over the years.

In honour of all our Olympians, this #IndependenceDay we announce our new initiative- “Sundar Bharat”, to brighten up the homes of those who made India proud.

All Olympics athletes, who represented India from 1947 are eligible. Contact us at 1800-121-5797#SundarBharat #JSWPaints pic.twitter.com/ExzcCNfilq — JSW Paints (@JSWPaints) August 15, 2021

JSW Paints MD Parth Jindal retweeted the tweet and said, "On this very special day in an honor to all Indians who have represented India at the Olympics since independence we @JSWPaints are offering to paint their homes anywhere in India for free ..."

Also Read: Will be an honour to gift XUV700 to 'Golden Athlete' Neeraj Chopra: Anand Mahindra

On this very special day in an honor to all Indians who have represented India at the Olympics since independence we @JSWPaints are offering to paint their homes anywhere in India for free - please do get in touch at the below number for details. Happy Independence day https://t.co/4Tigkv54ks — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) August 15, 2021

As Indian athletes won medals for the country during the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics, various brands were quick to come out with different offers for them and cash in on their popularity.

While Dominos India offered free pizzas for life to Mirabai Chanu who won silver medal in weight lifting, Mahindra & Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra said he would like to gift company's SUV, XUV700, to Neeraj Chopra who won gold medal in javelin throw.

While a lot of rewards were announced for athletes participating in Tokyo Olympcis, JSW Paints' offer is among the first for participants of all Olympics since 1947.

Launched in 2019, JSW Paints manufactures and markets industrial coatings and decorative paints. The company is part of JSW Group which also has a presence in sports. The group's sports arm, JSW Sports, not only owns one team each in Indian Premier League, Indian Super League and Pro Kabaddi League but also supports and manages India's Olympic stars like Chopra, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik.

Also Read: Ola Electric scooter to have a starting price of Rs 99,999; Check out details