‘Kaafi achhe din’: Journalist tweets about Rs 490 bill at Mumbai airport, netizens respond

A journalist named Farah Khan shared a picture of a Rs 490 bill on Twitter, which she received after buying two samosas, tea and water bottle at Mumbai airport.

"Kafi ache din aa gae hain," she wrote while taking a jibe at the Narendra Modi-led BJP government whose slogan in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections was 'Acche Din Aane Wale Hain'.

“Two samosas, one chai, and one water bottle for 490 ₹ at Mumbai airport!! Kafi ache din aa gae hain”, the caption of the photo read.

Two samosas, one chai and one water bottle for 490 Rs at Mumbai airport!! Kafi ache din aa gae hain. #Vikas pic.twitter.com/aaEkAD9pmb December 28, 2022

Netizens quickly responded to the incident, and the comment section was flooded, with many criticising the journalist for being unaware of the price increase.

"Snacks and foods at such outlets always have been priced without logic," a user said. "Is it your first time?" wrote another.

Meanwhile, a user posted a news article describing the difference between price increases at the airport and outside restaurants, "this is for your information to read & understand the reason why there is a difference in price on airport in comparison to the outer area. Also, this price difference was always the same be it a Modi government or United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government … This is a shame that in the name of journalists we have people who run their own agenda".

"Who buys food at the airport and then cribs about it?" wondered another Twitter user.

“Aunty, then why didn't you prefer a train journey which gives two Samosas at Rs 30, one chai at Rs 10 , and purified water worth free of cost? It would have shown you common man's real ache din,” another user wrote.

"Next time travel by cattle class in train or take ghar ka khana, flights are not meant for you," stated another comment.