Kangana Ranaut to make this 'symbolic' gesture in fight with CM Uddhav Thackeray

The confrontation between Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and the Shiv Sena has taken a new turn as Ranaut said that she will not renovate part of her demolished office as a 'symbolic' gesture. She also added the hashtag #KanganavsUddhav as a symbol of her fight with the Maharashtra CM, Uddhav Thackeray.

The actress tweeted, "I had my office opening on 15th Jan, shortly after corona hit us, like most of us I haven't worked ever since, don't have money to renovate it, I will work from those ruins keep that office ravaged as a symbol of a woman's will that dared to rise in this world."



I had my office opening on 15th Jan, shortly after corona hit us, like most of us I havent worked ever since, dont have money to renovate it, I will work from those ruins keep that office ravaged as a symbol of a womans will that dared to rise in this world #KanganaVsUddhav https://t.co/98VnFANVsu Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 10, 2020 According to an India Today report, Kangana was given a time period of 24 hours but she did not respond to the notice sent by BMC. The notice was issued to Ranaut under Section 354 (A) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act, which underscored ongoing renovation and finishing work was "beyond approved plan". The BMC had surveyed the office of Manikarnika Productions owned by Kangana Ranaut in Pali Hill, Bandra West and found many illegal constructions on the ground and first floor of the office. Meanwhile, Ranaut also urged the INC National President, Sonia Gandhi to intervene after the BMC carried out a demolition drive at her Bandra property. Ranaut tweeted, "Dear respected @INCIndia president Sonia Gandhi ji being a woman aren't you anguished by the treatment I am given by your government in Maharashtra? Can you not request your Government to uphold the principles of the Constitution given to us by Dr. Ambedkar?" You have grown up in the west and lived here in India. You may be aware of the struggles of women. History will judge your silence and indifference when your own Government is harassing women and ensuring a total mockery of law and order. I hope you will intervene @INCIndia Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 11, 2020

Surrounded by security provided by the Union Home Ministry, Ranaut landed in Mumbai on September 9 after the BMC razed her Pali Hill property. Ranaut then visited the property and surveyed the damage. The Union Home Ministry provided Ranaut with Y-plus category security after she expressed concerns with regards to her safety following a battle of barbs with the Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut. The war of words between the two kickstarted when Kangana compared Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir and said that she feels unsafe there.

